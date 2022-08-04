ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Trinity of Terror Tours performance in Charleston, WV Nov 05, 2022 – presale code

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Chief Logan to host Supermoon Spectacular event

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Chief Logan State Park and Lodge will host a Supermoon Spectacular event next weekend. The event will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the fire pit location from 9:00pm to 12:00am. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy...
LOGAN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
WDTV

Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library. The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Trinity Of Terror Tours#Trinity Of Terror Tour#Citi
WSAZ

Woman injured in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Check out this scene Thursday evening that chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said developed from a phenomenon known as a “wet microburst.”. Click or tap on the video link for more.
CATLETTSBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
WDTV

Braxton County West Virginia dealing with flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The flooding in the region continues now in Braxton County. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Residents in the Flatwoods area experienced some serious water. On the Elk Creek River, the Sutton Dam is releasing hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to help alleviate some of the flooding on the other side.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

Swine influenza detected in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners

“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Fire damages well-known grocery store in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — Damage is extensive to a well-known business in the Kanawha County town of Nitro after a Thursday night fire. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket. “They had heavy smoke showing from an office area when we arrived. They were met with...
NITRO, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy