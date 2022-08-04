Trinity of Terror Tours performance in Charleston, WV Nov 05, 2022 – presale code

Read on www.tmpresale.com
WSAZ
Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
Chief Logan to host Supermoon Spectacular event
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Chief Logan State Park and Lodge will host a Supermoon Spectacular event next weekend. The event will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the fire pit location from 9:00pm to 12:00am. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy...
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
WDTV
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library. The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties. The...
What’s happening with the Jefferson Connector in South Charleston?
A lot of construction is going on in South Charleston. Crews have been working on the Jefferson Connecter for a while now.
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
Discover West Virginia Waterfalls: Little Beaver State Park Spillway
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It is often the case that the splendor and beauty of West Virginia’s waterfalls require a certain degree of effort to behold, be that in ascending and/or descending aberrant terrain, traversing extended distances, or even dropping directly into the body of water itself. Such...
Metro News
Charleston storm drains can’t handle 2 inches of rain in short period of time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 2 inches of rain fell on downtown Charleston in less than a half hour Friday evening causing street flooding included flooded parking lots and underpasses. According to meteorologists there were more than 800 strikes of lightening in less than 15 minutes during the height...
WSAZ
Woman injured in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
WSAZ
Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Check out this scene Thursday evening that chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said developed from a phenomenon known as a “wet microburst.”. Click or tap on the video link for more.
WDTV
Braxton County West Virginia dealing with flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The flooding in the region continues now in Braxton County. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Residents in the Flatwoods area experienced some serious water. On the Elk Creek River, the Sutton Dam is releasing hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to help alleviate some of the flooding on the other side.
Torrential downpours to just muggy, more of the same ahead
(WOWK) — Two major downpours hit the city of Charleston proper on Friday causing city street flooding while just a few miles to the west there was no rain at all in adjacent South Charleston. A massive downpour at West Virginia International Yeager Airport at about 4:20 p.m. also had a wind gust of 64 […]
WDTV
Loaded firearm caught by TSA during security screening at W.Va. airport
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Police cited a Florida man after TSA officers caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at a West Virginia airport Friday morning. The .22 caliber handgun was loaded with 10 bullets, according to TSA officials. When TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray...
wchstv.com
W.Va. K9 search and rescue team returns home after serving in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — As members of the K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia watched floodwaters wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky from afar, they felt a calling to offer their unique services to neighbors. “It brought back the memories of 2016 when we deployed there," founder...
Farm and Dairy
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners
“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
Metro News
Fire damages well-known grocery store in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. — Damage is extensive to a well-known business in the Kanawha County town of Nitro after a Thursday night fire. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket. “They had heavy smoke showing from an office area when we arrived. They were met with...
Two people injured, one in custody after two shootings in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a shooting happened around 7:23 p.m. near Family Dollar on Washington Street West in Charleston. Metro says one patient was transported for medical treatment, and one person is in custody with law enforcement. A separate shooting happened shortly after around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Renaissance […]
