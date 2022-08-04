Read on www.foodlogistics.com
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
Here’s Why the Price of Beef Is Skyrocketing
Beef -- it's what's for dinner. If you can afford it. The price of meat has skyrocketed in recent years, beyond the already high 9.1% inflation rate. Learn: SNAP Updates To Know for Summer 2022Find:...
Will Food Stamps Be Impacted by Inflation Rates?
The overall Consumer Price Index for June 2022 increased 1.3% from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Year-over-year, inflation rose a...
Inflation Is (Still) at a Record High, but a Few Items Are Actually Getting Cheaper
Inflation in the U.S. has notched — say it with us — another four-decade high. Consumer prices increased a staggering 9.1% in the 12 months ending in June, which is the largest increase since November 1981, according to new data from the Labor Department. This past May, the inflation rate was 8.6%; just since then, prices have risen 1.3%.
New Jersey food bank shuts its doors after running out of food, supplies: 'It's heartbreaking'
A New Jersey food bank was forced to shut its doors for the first time this week as rising demand and skyrocketing grocery costs left them out of options. Americans crippled by inflation are returning to food banks around the U.S. with the hopes of feeding themselves and their families. But food banks say they're struggling to provide relief amid the sudden surge in demand and soaring grocery costs.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say
Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
Millions of State Stimulus Checks Are Coming Soon — But Will They Make Inflation Worse?
While you shouldn't expect to get a fourth stimulus check from the federal government, more money may still be on the way. Several states, including California and Colorado, have announced plans to send out relief payments to millions of residents in the coming months. But amid the excitement, there's also...
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
Buy this, not that! As grocery prices soar and Americans seek ways to make ends meet, discover all the alternatives to build healthy, affordable meals
As American households face rising costs to cover basic necessities, consumers are seeking out savings on their grocery bills any way they can find them. According to the latest inflation data, the price of groceries rose 12.2 percent nationwide in June from a year ago, the quickest pace since April of 1979.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Historic inflation hits households hard
The highest inflation in more than four decades is making everything from shopping for groceries to taking a vacation much more expensive for consumers. Inflation increased by 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That headline increase is the most since 1981 and is being felt across every sector of the economy, including for essential goods such as food and gas.
