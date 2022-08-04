‘Potential slope failure’ in Campbell County leads to TDOT action

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Road construction and maintenance crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are in Campbell County Thursday in response to “a potential slope failure” along northbound Interstate 75 near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

Thursday morning, TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi tweeted that the inside lane of I-75N near mile marker 151.2, about nine miles from the Kentucky state line, has been closed as crews begin the work.

Nagi advised drivers to use caution in the area as workers are present. TDOT said on Wednesday that it had been “notified of a potential slope failure on Interstate 75 North at Mile Marker 151.2 in Campbell County” earlier that day.

TDOT had shared in a news release that it is evaluating options for both temporary and permanent repairs at the site; with maintenance crews constructing a temporary travel lane along the inside shoulder at the location.

“This is needed to shift traffic away from the slope failure and allow additional working room for slope remediation,” TDOT stated.

Construction for the traffic shift is anticipated to take between 3-5 days, depending on weather conditions.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, geologic hazards like landslide problems “can be caused by land mismanagement, particularly in mountain, canyon and coastal regions. Land-zoning, professional inspections, and proper design can minimize any landslide problems.”

