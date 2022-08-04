ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Steve Lacy – Give You The World Tour in Baltimore, MD Oct 13, 2022 – presale password

CBS Baltimore

O's to celebrate 30th anniversary of Oriole Park with 'I Love the 90s' concert series Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are in town playing the Pittsburgh Pirates and we're talking about the '90s, but not the weather.On Saturday, fans can stick around after the game for some live music from Baltimore's own Dru Hill  and Smash Mouth as the Birdland Summer Music Series continues with "I Love the 90s.""We can't wait to come and give that Charm City love right back to the city that constantly gives it to us," said Sisqó of Dru Hill.And here's a fun fact you might not know: Sisqó worked at Oriole Park up until Dru Hill signed as a group, doing tasks like handing out bats on bat day."And now we're gonna be singing the hits, knocking out of the park," he said.During the game, DJ Spinderella from the iconic group Salt-N-Pepa will be the celebrity guest DJ. It's all part of the ongoing celebration of the ballpark's 30th anniversary. "It's going to be a huge crowd on Saturday, just trying to celebrate everything that Camden Yards has meant to our fans," said Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development and communications for the Orioles.Baseball, music and a lot of nostalgia.
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
‘Queen of the Underground’: Baltimore rapper and DJ Kotic Couture shares how her journey of self-discovery in a small town emboldened her alter ego

On a muggy Friday evening amid the distant fragments of passing conversations and blaring speaker phones emitting from the occasional SUV, Baltimore rapper Kotic Couture clicks her jeweled neon-orange and pink nails as she unravels a bit of her past. We take refuge on a shaded stone bench in front of the Baltimore Museum of Art, where Kotic recently MC’d and has a music video on display.
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Pratt St. Market is Back; Current Space Opens Outdoor Bar; Papi Cuisine Expands

Pratt Street Market Returns: Exciting news for those who live, work, and play in the downtown district—this pop-up lunch market is officially back every Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through September 29. Grab friends or co-workers and head to 10 E. Pratt Plaza (on the corner of Light and Pratt streets) to explore a rotating lineup of local vendors including Craving Potato Factory, Dear Globe Coffee, Delmarva Popcorn, Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes, SoBeachy Haitian Cuisine, Wonderbooks, and Vegan Soul Bakery. Though the purveyors will change from week to week, you can count on a regular roster of baked goods, specialty foods, and artisan products.
AdWeek

CBS Baltimore Hires Orlando Reporter Nicky Zizaza as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nicky Zizaza has joined Baltimore BS owned station WJZ as an evening anchor. Zizaza comes from WKMG in Orlando, where she had...
Video of the Week: Port of Baltimore

Ever wondered what it’s like working at the Port of Baltimore?. In this video, longshore worker Kristina Berry gives a behind-the-scenes look at an average day at the Port. After bidding for work in the morning, Berry goes to work at the Seagirt Marine Terminal where she transports shipping containers off a ship.
CBS Baltimore

Street sweeping parking enforcement returns to Baltimore this month

BALTIMORE - You'll have to start moving your cars again. Baltimore's grace period for street sweeping parking enforcement ends later this month, officials said. The grace period, which began in mid July, ends on August 15. That's when parking tickets will be doled out once again for drivers who don't take note of "No Parking" signs.  The parking enforcement includes both downtown and neighborhood street sweeping. The city suspended street sweeping at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, while schools were closed and many were working from home. Residents can find their scheduled neighborhood's street sweeping days on the 2022 DPW calendar or by calling 311.
baltimorebrew.com

A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower

Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
Wbaltv.com

Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night

Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
talbotspy.org

James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney

Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
