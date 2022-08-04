Read on www.tmpresale.com
wdrb.com
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
wnky.com
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
lakercountry.com
Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday
The annual Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday, August 6th. Headquartered at Camp Earl Wallace in Monticello in neighboring Wayne County this year, the raft up is put on by the Lake Cumberland Marina Association, an association of area marinas. Starting in 2010, the Lake Cumberland Raft Up began...
lanereport.com
200 attend Stand Up Rural America Summit in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky.—Nearly 200 participants from across the U.S. spent two days learning best practices in economic development at the Stand Up Rural America Summit, hosted July 26-28 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Presented by ACCELERATION by design LLC in partnership with the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority...
wymt.com
Clay County Schools delaying start date
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
whvoradio.com
Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
KSP: Oneida woman dead after motorized construction equipment hits motorcycle in Kentucky
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a wreck in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP Post 11 London responded to the crash on US 27 South in the Strunk community just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 55-year-old Anthony Trammell was traveling...
wymt.com
Williamsburg Police Chief announces retirement
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird is set to retire on August 31. According to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, Bird has served the people of Williamsburg and Whitley County for 27 years. Before being promoted to Chief, he served as Detective, Lieutenant...
wymt.com
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man charged with trying to hurt a child inside a car seat
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County, Ky. man is facing some serious charges after police say he started kicking a child’s car seat with the child still in it. Around 8 p.m. Friday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were called to Old Zula Road in the Alpha community for a call about a fight between two neighbors.
clayconews.com
Fatal Crash U.S. 27 South in Strunk Community of McCreary County, Kentucky
STRUNK, KY - The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 P.M on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County. Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation,...
wymt.com
Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane is closed on I-75 Northbound because of a semi-truck fire near the 72 mile marker. According to officials, a trailer was loaded with spools of PVC tubing when the fire erupted. The heat and intensity of the fire severely damaged the asphalt on...
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Whitley County shooting
At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a reported shooting on KY Highway 1481 in the Williamsburg community.
Eastern Kentucky flood victims advised to get tetanus shots: Here’s why
Tetanus shots are now recommended to flood victims in eastern Kentucky, as they begin to the re-building phase.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
STRUNK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. It happened Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk community. After an initial investigation, officers determined Anthony D. Trammell, 55, was driving west when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Jane L. Strimple.
clayconews.com
FATAL PASSENGER VEHICLE VS. MOPED COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 1651 IN McCREARY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
WHITLEY CITY, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Troopers from KSP Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred just after 9:40 P.M. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The accident occurred on KY Highway 1651 in McCreary County. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined 43-year-old...
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update focusing on flood response
Here's what was discussed during the Team Kentucky update on August 4
