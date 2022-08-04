ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

wnky.com

Batman visits Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
lakercountry.com

Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday

The annual Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday, August 6th. Headquartered at Camp Earl Wallace in Monticello in neighboring Wayne County this year, the raft up is put on by the Lake Cumberland Marina Association, an association of area marinas. Starting in 2010, the Lake Cumberland Raft Up began...
MONTICELLO, KY
Corbin, KY
Corbin, KY
lanereport.com

200 attend Stand Up Rural America Summit in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky.—Nearly 200 participants from across the U.S. spent two days learning best practices in economic development at the Stand Up Rural America Summit, hosted July 26-28 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Presented by ACCELERATION by design LLC in partnership with the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Clay County Schools delaying start date

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday

The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Williamsburg Police Chief announces retirement

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird is set to retire on August 31. According to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, Bird has served the people of Williamsburg and Whitley County for 27 years. Before being promoted to Chief, he served as Detective, Lieutenant...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane is closed on I-75 Northbound because of a semi-truck fire near the 72 mile marker. According to officials, a trailer was loaded with spools of PVC tubing when the fire erupted. The heat and intensity of the fire severely damaged the asphalt on...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky

It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County

STRUNK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. It happened Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk community. After an initial investigation, officers determined Anthony D. Trammell, 55, was driving west when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Jane L. Strimple.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY

