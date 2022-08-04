ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Trinity of Terror Tour at Tsongas Center in Lowell Nov 17, 2022 – official presale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago
Read on www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

Disney On Ice’s show in Providence, RI – presale passcode

WiseGuys has the Disney On Ice presale code! While this official presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order Disney On Ice show tickets before the general public. You might not get another chance to see Disney On Ice’s show in Providence!. Here are all the Disney On...
PROVIDENCE, RI
tmpresale.com

Jazz Is Dead in Boston, MA Jan 24, 2023 – presale password

The new Jazz Is Dead presale passcode is now on our site! During this limited time presale period you have got the chance to acquire show tickets before anyone else. Right now is the best time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets now to see Jazz Is Dead in Boston, MA.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Lowell, MA
Entertainment
country1025.com

It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
BOSTON, MA
tmpresale.com

Disney On Ice in Worcester, MA – presale password

A Disney On Ice pre-sale code is available below for our members! This official Disney On Ice pre-sale is for the 2022 tour and gives you instant access to Disney On Ice tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Disney On Ice presale is instant once you have signed up.!!!
WORCESTER, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bobby

WESTFORD — Bobby, an eight month old male American Shorthair guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He’s probably really one of the sweetest guinea pigs,” Tommy Leonard, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “Bobby actually does give kisses.”
CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Tsongas Center#Passwords#Early Access#Performing#Trinity Of Terror Tour
WBUR

Remembering punk rock club The Rathskeller and owner Jim Harold

As the news began to filter out earlier this week that Jim Harold, the former owner of the Kenmore Square punk rock club the Rathskeller — better known as the Rat, had died July 31, the memories flooded in. About Harold and the dark, dingy and delightful club he owned from 1973 to 1997.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend

This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
LEE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
wzid.com

Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival

Grab your friends and come celebrate the end of a long work week with the Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival this Saturday, August 13th at the Hampshire Dome in Milford! Listen to the At Work Perk with Jim Ryan this week for chances to win four-packs of tickets!
MILFORD, NH
WCVB

Mass. club to host one of the fastest growing sports in the world

BOSTON — It seems like everyone is playing pickleball these days, from that friendly game at the park down the street to the intense competition on the courts at the Boston Pickleball Classic. "There's kind of a lack of tournaments around New England, so it's nice to see this,"...
ACTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
HOPKINTON, MA
country1025.com

14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts

Time to flex a little Massachusetts pride. A lot of great things came from Massachusetts besides our super-attractive Mass accent (Hollywood can’t get enough of it!). Here’s a list of 14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts!. Chocolate Chip Cookies. Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass. invented the chocolate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy