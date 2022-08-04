Read on www.nwahomepage.com
Thousands expected to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
KHBS
Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival
The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
LGBTQ+ back-to-school event canceled due to safety concerns
An LGBTQ+ back-to-school festival is canceled due to safety concerns.
Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem
Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
Arkansas Soul Media to wrap up exhibit this weekend
Arkansas Soul Media to wrap up exhibit this weekend. NWA school districts consider school safety recommendations. NWA doc facing sexual assault charges appears before …. Increase in families unable to afford school supplies. Question of the Day 8/4. Woman found dead in creek in Fort Smith. Judge hands down $25.4...
Arkansas woman gives away over 500 backpacks ahead of first day of school
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 2017, Tamara Fudge has braved the heat to make a profit selling watermelons in Arkansas— which is a tradition she's kept alive. "My father, the late Jessie Fudge, used to sell watermelons in the Dark Hollow community," Fudge said. She explained that...
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Here Is The Sad, Tragic Story Of Toxic Little Oklahoma Ghost Town
A town becomes a ghost town for many reasons, and the stories all sound the same. A town pops up during some kind of boom. Once the boom is over, the town slowly dwindles into nothing but memories. This town is a little different. This town became a ghost town...
Bruce Martin’s Country Mile Tour: Campaigning underway in Arkansas’ largest State House district
STUTTGART – Voters in Arkansas’s largest state House district, spanning more than 200 miles, are hearing from their candidate for the Arkansas Legislature as he launches his Country Mile Tour of the district. Bruce Martin is a lifelong Arkansan, veteran, and retired farm equipment businessman. After serving his community for decades alongside his wife Janette in activities and organizations like the Wings Over The Prairie Festival, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, and Yoder Ruritan, Martin has embraced the calling for public service.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Sunday, rain moves in this week!
SUNDAY: Temperatures will start in the mid 70s Sunday morning and warm into the mid 90s in the afternoon. High humidity will make temperatures feel more than 100°. Locations in Western Arkansas may be under a heat advisory for feels like temperatures over 105°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind of around 5 mph.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!
From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Arkansas man feeling lucky after winning big on lottery ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the July 21 lottery drawing, Edrick Tan of Austin bought a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app and lucked out winning $25,000-a-year-for-life. Tan added that he had recently decided to download the Jackpocket app on a whim after a...
Last weekend’s rain was helpful to Arkansas farmers, ranchers, but more rain would be welcome
The rain that fell during the last weekend of July was helpful, but more rain would go a long way to reviving pastures and helping soybeans fill pods and rice fill grain heads. EMERGENCY LOANS. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has made Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties...
Northwest Health terminates EMS contracts with western Benton County
Northwest Health announced on Thursday it is ending current contracts to provide emergency medical services to parts of western Benton County and certain cities including Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill.
