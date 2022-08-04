YUHSD, YRMC partner for no-cost sports physical day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Regional Medical Center will host a no-cost sports physical day on Thursday for all student athletes.

The special session is set to perform physical examinations required by the Arizona Interscholastic Association for student-athlete participation in athletics for the 2022-23 school year.

The event is open to all YUHSD students and will take place at Gila Ridge high school.

Doors will open at 4 p.m., with exams beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Doors close at 7:30 p.m. an no appointment is needed.

While exams will be conducted at no-cost, a parent or guardian still must be in attendance with their child.

