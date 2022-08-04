ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m.

Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site medical personnel arrived, taking the inmate to the local hospital.

The inmate was under medical care until Tuesday when the hospital pronounced him dead at 2:40 p.m.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the inmate’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday for an official cause of death.

