ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

State police investigate death of 3-month-old

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday

Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man incarcerated on probation violation likely to be released on bail

Williamsport, Pa. — A Berks County man recently charged with firearm offenses will likely be released on Monday after his bail was changed this week in Lycoming County Court. Kevin Lund violated his probation on June 9 and was jailed on $25,000 bail, though he was eligible to post just 10% of that amount to be released. On Friday, Lund asked the court to modify his bail so he wouldn't have to post any portion of the $25,000 to be released. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children

A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
News Channel 34

10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WGAL

7 adults, 3 children dead in Luzerne County house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a fire in northeast Pennsylvania, according to state police. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, south of Wilkes-Barre. "I heard this pop. Sounded like a gunshot. I looked out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Efforts to help Northeastern Pa. fire victims

NESCOPECK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating house fire this morning in Luzerne County. Efforts are underway to support the victims’ families and the first responders as they suffer through the tragedy. Veteran firefighters here at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company tell me it’s the most heartbreaking fire […]
NESCOPECK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hughesville man pleads guilty to assaulting woman, pointing gun at her head

Hughesville, Pa. – A Hughesville man pleaded guilty last month in Lycoming County Court for assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at her head. Dakota Engle, 26, hit his female passenger on Jan. 24 as he drove on Route 118. Engle, who was traveling in a blue Honda Accord, became angry as he accused the victim of cheating on him. State police at Montoursville say Engle turned onto Beaver...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#Correctional Officers#Ems
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, woman found guilty in Monroe County man's drug-related death

SCRANTON, Pa. -Two people have been found guilty in a Monroe County man's drug-related death. Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, 47, both of Stroudsburg, were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, according to a news release from the FBI.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Death investigation underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Man accused of beating, choking bicyclist

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he got out of his vehicle to beat and choke a bicyclist in Luzerne County. According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called by a witness to an assault happening at the intersection of East Fourth Street and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for Keystone Theatre burglary

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man who broke into the Keystone Theatre to steal cash and food earlier this year has been sentenced to at least 3.5 years in prison and will pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to the District Attorney. Samuel Ackley, 60, was sentenced to 42-96 months in a Pennsylvania State […]
TOWANDA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat

Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy