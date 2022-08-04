Read on www.nwahomepage.com
guitar.com
Johnny Marr on how he popularised the rhythm lead playing style in the early 80s`: “The way I looked at guitars was perhaps a little different from what others were at the time”.
Johnny Marr has spoken out about his iconic rhythm lead playing style that was popularised in the early 1980s. In an interview with Guitar World, the ex-guitarist for The Smiths has stated that he “wouldn’t disagree” with guitar fans who would cite him and Peter Buck as game-changers who popularised the rhythm-led style.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Guitar World Magazine
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
NME
Creedence Clearwater Revival to release Albert Hall album and concert documentary
Craft Recordings has announced the release of an album and documentary concert film of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall. The restored album will be released on September 16, alongside the film Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, which is narrated by Jeff Bridges and directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology).
HER review – enigmatic star rocks, and sensuously rolls
HER is the alias of 25-year-old R&B vocalist Gabriella Wilson, a US child star mentored by Alicia Keys who made her first TV appearances aged 10. In the six years since anonymously dropping her Grammy-nominated debut single, Focus, enigma has been her hard currency. As on social media and her award-show performances, HER arrives on stage in signature dark glasses that stay fixed throughout the set. It complements her other hard currency; Prince comparisons, something underlined by plenty of purple lighting.
Netflix viewers in ‘shock’ after watching ‘insane’ docuseries about Woodstock ’99 festival
Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
The Mars Volta Unleash New Song ‘Vigil,’ Announce Self-Titled Album Details
The Mars Volta have unleashed their new song "Vigil" and revealed some new details about their self-titled album. "Vigil" is the third single that's been released off of The Mars Volta's newly announced self-titled album after a decade-long hiatus. Cedric Bixler-Zavala cryptically teased of the soulful new song "...and the obits wait for a perfect name." What exactly does that mean? Get a closer look at the lyrics for the track as well as the newly release video below.
NME
Listen to Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock cover ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’
Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has covered ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ for a new documentary. Check out his cover below. The song is being used in the upcoming documentary Claydream, which follows the life of Oscar-winning claymation pioneer Will Vinton. A synopsis of the film reads:...
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
NME
Sophie Ellis-Bextor breaks Guinness World Record for largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival. The singer kicked off proceedings at the Dorset festival as 598 festival goers busted moves under a giant disco ball to Sister Sledge‘s ‘We Are Family’. Ellis-Bextor told The Sun:...
Alpha Wolf Frontman Goes Off on Venue for Taking Cut of Band’s Merch Sales
At a recent show, Lochie Keogh, frontman for Australian metalcore group Alpha Wolf, called out the venue his band was playing at for taking a significant cut from the merchandise sales of all the bands on the tour. The moment was captured on video and one fan shared it on...
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
This cover of Master Of Puppets in the style of Rammstein is the stuff of Eddie Munson’s nightmares
If Rammstein covered Metallica’s Master Of Puppets, this is what it would sound like
“Bat Out of Hell” Composer Jim Steinman’s Home Could Become an Artists’ Retreat
Over the course of his long career in music, Jim Steinman was involved in the making of some of the most flat-out epic rock music ever made. This would have been true had he done nothing besides write “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” recorded by Bonnie Tyler, but there’s also the small matter of his multiple collaborations with Meat Loaf — including Bat Out of Hell and its two sequels.
