Automakers Feel EV Tax Credit Proposal Is Too Restrictive

Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla
Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Tesla currently sells more electric cars than any other company in the U.S. and holds over 60% of the U.S. market share. With a lead like that,...
Michigan Seeking To Attract Microchip Manufacturers
Michigan is maneuvering to attract microchip manufacturers following a new bill that provides $52 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor production. The bill, known as the “Chips and Science” act, is set to be signed by President Joe Biden next week. In addition to $52 billion in subsidies for U.S. chip production, the bill also includes investment tax credits for chip production facilities estimated at $24 billion. Last week, Senator Mark Warner said that the new bill will fund 10 to 15 new semiconductor factories.
Biden To Meet With Mary Barra, Company And Labor Leaders Over Drug, Climate And Tax Bill
General Motors CEO Mary Barra, as well as several other prominent CEOs and labor leaders, will meet with President Biden today to discuss the possible economic impacts of the recent drug, climate, and tax bill. According to a recent report from Reuters, Mary Barra will be joined by United Auto...
GM Issues $2.25 Billion In New Senior Unsecured Notes
General Motors last week had announced plans to issue two debt instruments that will take the shape of two series of unsecured fixed rate notes collectively worth $2.25 billion. The newly-issued GM unsecured notes are comprised of:. $1.0 billion of 5.40 percent notes due in 2029, and. $1.25 billion of...
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of August 1 – August 5, 2022
The value of GM stock was stable during the week of August 1st to August 5th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $36.06 per share, representing a decrease of $0.20 per share, or 0.55 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $34.67.
Cadillac Brand Incentives Down 57 Percent In Q2 2022
Incentive spending at the Cadillac luxury brand fell 57 percent in Q2 2022, however Cadillac’s incentives remained the highest of the four GM brands and saw the smallest year-over-year decrease. Cadillac spent an average of $2,634 per vehicle on incentives in Q2 2022, down 57.1 percent from $6,136 in...
Jeep, Toyota among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 28 through Aug. 4, including a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units and a Toyota recall involving 75,316 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
GM Considering Electric Corvette Sedan To Battle Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan
The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 is unlike any production Corvette to come before it, offering a mid-engine layout and, as is the case for the upcoming C8 E-Ray, an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is considering a new electric Corvette sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.
GM Launches BrightDrop Zevo 600 Satisfaction Program For Corroding High-Voltage Connector
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain BrightDrop Zevo 600 (or EV600) models to address an issue related to the high-voltage connector for the delivery van’s battery pack. The problem: in affected vehicles, the high-voltage connector may corrode and allow water to leak into the van’s high-voltage...
2022 Cadillac XT5 And XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM was forced to remove the heated seats from certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 models last year as part of its efforts to cut back on the number of microchips it used per vehicle. However, regular availability for this feature returned to the nameplates earlier this year, and the automaker has also now begun retrofitting affected vehicles with heated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
GM is doubling the size of its Super Cruise network in the US and Canada
Since introducing its Super Cruise advanced driver assistance suite in the Cadillac CT6 back in 2017, General Motors has worked steadily to expand the number of lidar-mapped roads that the system can handle hands-free. The SuperCruise Network first expanded from 130,000 to 200,000 miles of divided highways in 2019, and will soon double in size — to 400,000 miles across the US and Canada — by the end of the year, GM announced on Wednesday.
