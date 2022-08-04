ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Automakers Feel EV Tax Credit Proposal Is Too Restrictive

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla

Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Michigan Seeking To Attract Microchip Manufacturers

Michigan is maneuvering to attract microchip manufacturers following a new bill that provides $52 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor production. The bill, known as the “Chips and Science” act, is set to be signed by President Joe Biden next week. In addition to $52 billion in subsidies for U.S. chip production, the bill also includes investment tax credits for chip production facilities estimated at $24 billion. Last week, Senator Mark Warner said that the new bill will fund 10 to 15 new semiconductor factories.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
gmauthority.com

GM Issues $2.25 Billion In New Senior Unsecured Notes

General Motors last week had announced plans to issue two debt instruments that will take the shape of two series of unsecured fixed rate notes collectively worth $2.25 billion. The newly-issued GM unsecured notes are comprised of:. $1.0 billion of 5.40 percent notes due in 2029, and. $1.25 billion of...
ECONOMY
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tax Credit#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#North American#Chinese#American Ev
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Motor1.com

Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of August 1 – August 5, 2022

The value of GM stock was stable during the week of August 1st to August 5th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $36.06 per share, representing a decrease of $0.20 per share, or 0.55 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $34.67.
STOCKS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Brand Incentives Down 57 Percent In Q2 2022

Incentive spending at the Cadillac luxury brand fell 57 percent in Q2 2022, however Cadillac’s incentives remained the highest of the four GM brands and saw the smallest year-over-year decrease. Cadillac spent an average of $2,634 per vehicle on incentives in Q2 2022, down 57.1 percent from $6,136 in...
ECONOMY
The Detroit Free Press

Jeep, Toyota among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 28 through Aug. 4, including a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units and a Toyota recall involving 75,316 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Considering Electric Corvette Sedan To Battle Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan

The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 is unlike any production Corvette to come before it, offering a mid-engine layout and, as is the case for the upcoming C8 E-Ray, an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is considering a new electric Corvette sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac XT5 And XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way

GM was forced to remove the heated seats from certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 models last year as part of its efforts to cut back on the number of microchips it used per vehicle. However, regular availability for this feature returned to the nameplates earlier this year, and the automaker has also now begun retrofitting affected vehicles with heated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
CARS
Engadget

GM is doubling the size of its Super Cruise network in the US and Canada

Since introducing its Super Cruise advanced driver assistance suite in the Cadillac CT6 back in 2017, General Motors has worked steadily to expand the number of lidar-mapped roads that the system can handle hands-free. The SuperCruise Network first expanded from 130,000 to 200,000 miles of divided highways in 2019, and will soon double in size — to 400,000 miles across the US and Canada — by the end of the year, GM announced on Wednesday.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy