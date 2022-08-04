Read on www.troymessenger.com
wdhn.com
Kinston Football preview 2022
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Last year for the first time the Kinston Bulldogs had eight wins in a single season. Not to mention playing two playoff games. “One of my concerns and I’ve told them, you know, early on in the summer, I said we can’t be satisfied. And continue to work harder because nobody is going to overlook us.” stated head coach Rudy Free.
Greenville Advocate
Highland Home coach relieved of coaching duties
Crenshaw County Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne informed Highland High School varsity boys basketball coach Johnny Mitchell he was being relieved of his coaching duties via email Wednesday. Hawthorne confirmed Mitchell had been let go, but noted Mitchell, who was tenured, would remain as part of Highland Home’s educational staff. “Obviously,...
Troy Messenger
Carlton Martial returns with some unfinished business
Troy head football coach Jon Sumrall said that his best recruiting job since arriving on campus was convincing sixth-year senior Carlton Martial to stay for his last year of eligibility. There is very little left for the Mobile native to prove since arriving on campus in 2017. The 5-foot-9-inch linebacker...
wdhn.com
Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
wtvy.com
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
wdhn.com
Dale Co. school recognized as one of the state’s top 12 schools
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — A rural school in Northeast Dale County was honored for being one. of the 12 best public schools statewide. It’s also the only one in the Wiregrass to be recognized. This morning, Ariton school teachers were presented with tiara crowns from Dale County school...
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
wdhn.com
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
wdhn.com
Hurricane season update and a wet weekend ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Besides the rain moving through Coffee and Dale counties right now, just about everyone should be dry the rest of the evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop to the low 70s. Friday will be mostly dry with a 30% chance for rain. Morning lows...
wdhn.com
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
outdooralabama.com
Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
wdhn.com
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
wdhn.com
Temperatures come down as rain chances go up!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll be mainly if not entirely dry the rest of the evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s tonight and most nights this week. Saturday be in the low to middle 90s with a 50-60% chance for showers and storms. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening.
wdhn.com
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production and right now its leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re disappointed for them, our community and the small town of Cowarts that’s growing and doing well,” Commissioner Doug Sinquefield said.
thebamabuzz.com
New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology
Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
wdhn.com
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
3 more juveniles charged following shooting death of 16-year-old in south Alabama
Three more juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in south Alabama that left a teen dead. The Enterprise Police Department on Friday said the juveniles – whose ages have not been released – are charged with obstructing government operations. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
wdhn.com
More scattered storms for the foreseeable future
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Showers will be ending for everyone soon, but the partly cloudy skies will remain. Lows will be in the low to middle 70s again. Sunday has a 70% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low to middle 90s before the rain begins. Just like today, a few of the storms could be on the stronger side. Isolated gusty winds and very small hail will be possible.
wdhn.com
Convicted Houston Co. murderer sentenced to 109 years in prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say...
