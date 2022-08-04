New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Just As Tough As The Land Cruiser

Wake up and smell the gasoline; it's time for another daily roundup of the automotive industry's most important news stories of the last day, Cold Start. The dominant theme of the last 24 hours of news coverage has been trouble for automakers. For Chevrolet, news has emerged that it's paying Bolt EV owners $6,000, but only if they waive their right to legal action in the event of a battery fire. Things are worse for Jeep and Ram after they were heavily fined for diesel emission cheats - something Toyota's truck division Hino has also admitted to. Toyota, still dealing with the bad press surrounding a rejected warranty claim on an owner's GR86, is compensating bZ4X owners impressively due to the large volume of recalls on the EV.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO