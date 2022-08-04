New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Just As Tough As The Land Cruiser

Read on carbuzz.com
Toyota Tacoma Vs. Chevrolet Colorado: Midsize Pickup Brawl
The current-generation Toyota Tacoma has been around since 2015 and received a substantial facelift in 2020. It stands to reason that any new competitor would immediately surpass the aging Taco, which is due to be replaced next year. That has not been the case, however. Toyota's smallest truck remains the...
New Toyota 4Runner Will Learn From Bronco And Wrangler
Aside from a bright new orange paint color and a 40th Anniversary Special Edition trim, there's not much new with the 2023 Toyota 4Runner. And that seems just fine with buyers. Toyota managed to sell 144,696 units in 2021 (up from 129,052 in 2020) and despite current supply chain disruptions, the 4Runner shows no signs of slowing down in 2022. In fact, many dealers are getting over MSRP for their TRD Pro trim stock. We can beg Toyota to reveal the next-generation model all we want, but why fix what isn't broken?
Toyota Crown Rides Back Into U.S. With Hybrid Power And Weird Style
The Toyota Crown is making its way back to the U.S., and it's bringing a couple of new hybrid powertrains along with it. The Crown, which made its debut in 1955, hasn't been sold in the U.S. for half a century. Toyota has used each incarnation of the Crown as a test bed for some of its most innovative and unique technology.
Toyota Built The New Tundra To Last One Million Miles
Toyota has a reputation for reliability, but the company's pickup trucks carry a special reputation in the lineup. The previous-generation 2007 Toyota Tundra famously clocked one million miles in under 10 years under the ownership of Victor Sheppard, a driver for the oil and gas industry, then again with Aaron Morvant, a hotshot driver who repairs oil refineries. Hitting one million miles in a vehicle is no small feat; in fact, it's enough to get to the moon and back twice (with miles to spare).
Toyota Denies GR86 Warranty Claim, New GMC Canyon Incoming, Rivian Left In The Cold: Cold Start
Hello gearheads, car flippers, tinkerers, and internet trolls, it's time for the daily roundup of yesterday's hottest car news, Cold Start. Month end means sales reports and high-end car brands are sitting pretty. But the news wasn't all financial, as Aston Martin announced two new cars were coming to Pebble Beach, and Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco bought out a big chunk of American oil company Valvoline. Strange Dutch supercar maker Spyker could be revived… again, and Mazda dropped a new CX-50 Meridian Edition.
How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks?
Find out how the size of the exterior, interior, and cargo bed of the 2022 Ford Maverick compares to other compact trucks. The post How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
Jeep, Toyota among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 28 through Aug. 4, including a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units and a Toyota recall involving 75,316 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
BMW iX And i4 Owners Told To STOP Driving Their Car
In the same week when a Jaguar I-Pace burned to the ground in Florida, another luxury automaker has recalled two of its electric models for potential fire risk. The 2022 and 2023 BMW iX (xDrive50i and M60) and 2022 BMW i4 (eDrive40 and i4 M50) built between a nine-month in 2021 and 2022 could have defective battery cells that could short-circuit and ignite. This is far from the first example we've seen of an electric vehicle being recalled for fire risks.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Jeep And Ram Fined $300 Million, Carvana Back In Business, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Getting Bigger Engine: Cold Start
Wake up and smell the gasoline; it's time for another daily roundup of the automotive industry's most important news stories of the last day, Cold Start. The dominant theme of the last 24 hours of news coverage has been trouble for automakers. For Chevrolet, news has emerged that it's paying Bolt EV owners $6,000, but only if they waive their right to legal action in the event of a battery fire. Things are worse for Jeep and Ram after they were heavily fined for diesel emission cheats - something Toyota's truck division Hino has also admitted to. Toyota, still dealing with the bad press surrounding a rejected warranty claim on an owner's GR86, is compensating bZ4X owners impressively due to the large volume of recalls on the EV.
Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines
Should you drive one of the Chevy trucks with a Duramax diesel engine under the hood? The post Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Discover More About The Company That Nearly Killed Ford
You'd be forgiven if you hadn't heard of AMC. It was an underdog American company, and one of the country's last truly independent automakers. The marque's most famous car, the Gremlin, has been a star in movies and TV since it debuted. However, beyond the Gremlins and the Pacer from Wayne's World, the AMC story goes back much farther than that.
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Colorado Gas Station Posts Fuel Prices Next To EV Charging Prices
We all discuss the cost savings during endless EV versus gas-powered vehicle debates. CarBuzz also pointed out how Americans were measuring mileage wrong for EV cars but now one gas station with charging spots has really simplified it for the public. The Choice Market station in Denver, Colorado built digital signage showing current rates for EV kW charging, and now it's even more of a gap than we've seen versus gallons of gas over the past couple years.
The 2022 Toyota Sienna Is the ‘Best-Fuel Efficient Minivan’
The 2022 Toyota Sienna is a very family-friendly minivan that also happens to be insanely good on gas. Here's what else to know about this fantastic minivan. The post The 2022 Toyota Sienna Is the ‘Best-Fuel Efficient Minivan’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive?
Find out why the most expensive 2022 Ford F-150 trim costs so much money. The post Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
