American Songwriter

Behind the Untimely Death and Legacy of Jazz Pioneer Billie Holiday

Similar to the founding principles of the blues, Billie Holiday’s life was marred with both the harsh realities of personal woes and boisterous changes of tempo. Nicknamed “Lady Day,” the Philadelphia-born singer used her tumultuous life experiences to create timeless jazz records. And within her music, her style became so unique that she altered the genre norm with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Strange Fruit,” and “All of Me.” She also set jazz standards with songs like “What a Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Easy Living.”
Kerrang

“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy

Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
NPR

Best Of: The Women Who Pioneered Gospel Music

From its origin, women pioneered the sound of gospel music. Artists like Mahalia Jackson and Rosetta Tharpe elevated the popularity of the genre in the mid-1900s, treading the path for gospel singers with crossover, secular appeal, like Aretha Franklin. Sisters often banded together to create the faith-based music too, including the Clark and Davis sisters.
