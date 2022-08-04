ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6., with Andrea Williams continuing to report from Milwaukee's diverse neighborhoods.

We will be adding more dedicated, experienced reporters like Andrea in the weeks to come. TMJ4 is also adding more content partners which currently includes Kenosha.com, the Racine County Eye, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.

"Thank you to everyone who is part of this effort around the new and improved 4p newscast. I’m excited to see the impact the changes will have on our product in the weeks and months to come," said TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher.

