More states will require employers to list salaries

'Bans pose enormous threats': Idaho doctor suing state over abortion bans discusses lawsuits, why she joined
IDAHO — The Idaho Supreme Court heard oral arguments about Idaho’s abortion bans Wednesday morning. Now the court is deciding how to proceed with two different lawsuits brought against the strict state abortion laws and one lawsuit is still waiting to be taken up. Planned Parenthood’s regional branch,...
Twin Falls Police department officers biking across Idaho for a cause
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two Twin Falls police officers began their trek across Idaho to raise funds for protective armor on Aug. 3. Shield 616 is a nonprofit that raises funds and provides rifle rated body armor and vests to local police departments across the country. They recently partnered with the Twin Falls police department to join "Border to Border" a five-day journey across Idaho to raise money for the cause.
Sunshine and haze on the docket for Sunday
Monsoon moisture that primarily SE Idaho Friday will head out of the state by tonight leaving behind room for clear skies and warmup tomorrow. Tomorrow will be the start of another brief warming trend. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-90s Sunday in the valleys of SW Idaho. Our...
