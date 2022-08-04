More states will require employers to list salaries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two Twin Falls police officers began their trek across Idaho to raise funds for protective armor on Aug. 3. Shield 616 is a nonprofit that raises funds and provides rifle rated body armor and vests to local police departments across the country. They recently partnered with the Twin Falls police department to join "Border to Border" a five-day journey across Idaho to raise money for the cause.

