ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

This Oak Cliff Salon Wants Latina Beauty Professionals to Blossom and Thrive

Victoria Leiato’s life changed when her mother went to beauty school. She was 6 when her parents divorced, and she and her two sisters lived with their now-single mother in El Paso. The family was surviving off food stamps and staying in government housing when her mother, an immigrant from Mexico, decided to become an esthetician.
DALLAS, TX
365traveler.com

29 AWESOME & FREE THINGS TO DO IN DALLAS, TEXAS

The Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. As such, it’s not surprising that there are many free things to do in Dallas. From diving into the city’s vibrant art scene to catching one of Texas’ beautiful sunsets, Dallas has it all – and yes, everything on this list is free!
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
fox4news.com

Exhibit of weird lost luggage comes to Dallas

Most lost airline travel bags end up back with their owner but thousands of items end up unclaimed daily. Sonni Hood is the spokeswoman for Unclaimed Baggage, the nation's only retailer of lost luggage. The company is bringing a traveling museum to Dallas to show off some of the strangest things found in unclaimed bags.
DALLAS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

The Ultimate Party Pad Just Hit The Market in Fort Worth

Dave Perry-Miller’s Lance Blann is a man with a plan. And yes, I did resist every urge to add double n’s to man and plan. His latest listing is the ultimate mancave, assembled piece by piece over the past few years. The wildest part? It’s set in the middle of an otherwise average neighborhood in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Here’s the secret Fort Worth location planned for Chicago’s famous Portillo’s

Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Islamic Art#Cartier#The Dallas Museum Of Art
dmagazine.com

Opportunities Abound for Office-to-Multifamily Conversions in Downtown Dallas

A record-breaking amount of adaptive reuse projects occurred across the U.S. in 2021, and even though Dallas hasn’t historically been an active market for adaptive reuse, that’s about to change. While most people think of adaptive reuse as repositioning an architecturally significant historic building for modern use, it...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Southlake Style

Roots + Water Opens In Southlake

A new wine club has come to Southlake. Founded in Dallas, Roots + Water is an exclusive wine club that offers a variety of sommelier tastings, special events and unique experiences all in a private setting. Located in Kimball Park, the new Southlake club features everything a wine lover could desire, including vintage wine selections, weekly offers and small-production wines that are up and coming. And with the private clubhouse, members have a special place to get away and sample their varieties in peace.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
wvpublic.org

Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston

Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Why Chef Tim Love Banned Cell Phones at His New Restaurant

Chef Tim Love brings an old-school Italian dining experience to the Fort Worth Stockyards. In his latest restaurant, Caterina’s, old-world ambiance reigns supreme. A press release promises that diners will be met by “the sounds of Louis Prima or Frank Sinatra filling the space.” Staff wears white dress shirts with red vests, in the style of classic Italian spots in New York City’s Little Italy.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less Stressful

The DFW Airport has introduced some innovative upgrades in the Terminal C renovation that no other airport has.Briana Tozour/Unsplash. The Dallas Fort Worth Airport has been expanding terminal C and it now features some amenities that no other airport offers. CBS DFW reports that these new upgrades are aimed at looking to make your travel easier and safer.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy