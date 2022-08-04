Read on www.fox4news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
These are the best places to get a root beer float in Dallas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float...
dmagazine.com
This Oak Cliff Salon Wants Latina Beauty Professionals to Blossom and Thrive
Victoria Leiato’s life changed when her mother went to beauty school. She was 6 when her parents divorced, and she and her two sisters lived with their now-single mother in El Paso. The family was surviving off food stamps and staying in government housing when her mother, an immigrant from Mexico, decided to become an esthetician.
365traveler.com
29 AWESOME & FREE THINGS TO DO IN DALLAS, TEXAS
The Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. As such, it’s not surprising that there are many free things to do in Dallas. From diving into the city’s vibrant art scene to catching one of Texas’ beautiful sunsets, Dallas has it all – and yes, everything on this list is free!
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
fox4news.com
Exhibit of weird lost luggage comes to Dallas
Most lost airline travel bags end up back with their owner but thousands of items end up unclaimed daily. Sonni Hood is the spokeswoman for Unclaimed Baggage, the nation's only retailer of lost luggage. The company is bringing a traveling museum to Dallas to show off some of the strangest things found in unclaimed bags.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
The Ultimate Party Pad Just Hit The Market in Fort Worth
Dave Perry-Miller’s Lance Blann is a man with a plan. And yes, I did resist every urge to add double n’s to man and plan. His latest listing is the ultimate mancave, assembled piece by piece over the past few years. The wildest part? It’s set in the middle of an otherwise average neighborhood in Fort Worth.
escapehatchdallas.com
Here’s the secret Fort Worth location planned for Chicago’s famous Portillo’s
Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
dmagazine.com
Opportunities Abound for Office-to-Multifamily Conversions in Downtown Dallas
A record-breaking amount of adaptive reuse projects occurred across the U.S. in 2021, and even though Dallas hasn’t historically been an active market for adaptive reuse, that’s about to change. While most people think of adaptive reuse as repositioning an architecturally significant historic building for modern use, it...
Southlake Style
Roots + Water Opens In Southlake
A new wine club has come to Southlake. Founded in Dallas, Roots + Water is an exclusive wine club that offers a variety of sommelier tastings, special events and unique experiences all in a private setting. Located in Kimball Park, the new Southlake club features everything a wine lover could desire, including vintage wine selections, weekly offers and small-production wines that are up and coming. And with the private clubhouse, members have a special place to get away and sample their varieties in peace.
wvpublic.org
Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston
Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
Eater
Why Chef Tim Love Banned Cell Phones at His New Restaurant
Chef Tim Love brings an old-school Italian dining experience to the Fort Worth Stockyards. In his latest restaurant, Caterina’s, old-world ambiance reigns supreme. A press release promises that diners will be met by “the sounds of Louis Prima or Frank Sinatra filling the space.” Staff wears white dress shirts with red vests, in the style of classic Italian spots in New York City’s Little Italy.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less Stressful
The DFW Airport has introduced some innovative upgrades in the Terminal C renovation that no other airport has.Briana Tozour/Unsplash. The Dallas Fort Worth Airport has been expanding terminal C and it now features some amenities that no other airport offers. CBS DFW reports that these new upgrades are aimed at looking to make your travel easier and safer.
On a Quiet Cul-de-Sac, This Overton Terrace Listing Has so Much to Offer
Sometimes I get so hung up on finding the “perfect” listing for Fort Worth Friday that I end up scrolling endlessly through listing after listing, missing the big picture. After all, I’ve never bought the perfect house myself. More often than not it’s about potential and vision.
