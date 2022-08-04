ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to 76% on Home and Dorm Essentials at Woot

By Zarrin Ahmed
CNET
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
CNET

Kohl's Biggest Clearance Event of the Year Is Here, Save Up to 70% on Thousands of Styles

Retail giant Kohl's is offering big discounts during its back-to-school savings event, which is going on right now. You can save up to 70% on thousands of products, and prices start as low as $2! Kohl's rewards members get an extra 20% off their entire purchase with the code BTS20. The extra 20% off is good for today only, so hurry if you want to save all you can.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

If You're Tired of Messy Kitchen Floors, Now's Your Chance to Get a Deeply Discounted Mop or Vacuum

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning your kitchen floors can be a tedious task. But with the help of a powerful vacuum or absorbent mop, this less-than-glamorous household chore is more efficient (and, dare we say, fun). And right now, top brands like Hoover, Black + Decker, and Shark are up to 70% off at Amazon. What once took heavy elbow grease and too much time can now be accomplished with ease and big savings leftover in your pocket when you take advantage of early Prime Day discounts.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
CONNECTICUT STATE
domino

Forget Shoes—This Stylist Has an Entirely Different Use for IKEA’s Closet Shelving

After two countries, four cities, and eight years of collecting, Abby Clawson Low has accumulated her fair share of reads. “We’re book people,” the design director says, laughing. “Even when we moved to Italy for a year, we brought all of our English titles with us.” Whether it’s her three sons’ favorite bedtime story or a nonfiction memoir, there’s room for all in Dallas, where they’ve since settled. However, no standard bookcases or open shelving were giving her sons’ beloved tomes and miniature race cars the recognition they deserved. “I just kept envisioning European bookstores and museum display cases,” says Low.
DALLAS, TX
CNET

Today's Best Deals: Shop These Bargains for Under $25

There are so many deals available on a daily basis. Instead of going out and trying to find the best ones each day, let the team of experts at CNET help you out. We're rounding up all of our favorite affordable deals right here and updating it each day as new deals under $25 become available.
SHOPPING
CNET

Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen

Spiro Georgi and his husband live in a 2018-square-foot colonial-style home in Connecticut that they’ve loved for more than five years. “We always made our previous apartments look and feel like a country home in the hopes that we would one day move to New England and buy the dream house,” Georgi says. “We finally made the move in the fall of 2016, and settled in the countryside of Connecticut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNET

This $10 4-Pack of Night Lights Automatically Illuminates Your Path

Few things are as good as the trusty light light for preventing household injuries, as anyone who's had to navigate tripping hazards in the dark will tell you. Podiality's smart night lights offer hassle-free illumination for hallways, bathrooms, bedrooms, stairs and any other place you might frequent when it's dark. And right now, you can save 52% on a four-pack for your home, bringing the cost to only $10.
ELECTRONICS
PopSugar

The BaubleBar Friends and Family Sale Includes All the Brand's Bestsellers

If you're like us, you love shopping for jewelry. It's the ultimate accessory, and adding a little something sparkly to our everyday look makes us smile. Even jeans and sneakers can be more elevated with the addition of a cool necklace or fun pair of earrings. BaubleBar is one of our favorite brands because its jewelry is gorgeous but not too pricey, though you'd never know it from the naked eye. It looks expensive and eye-catching, but most pieces are under $150, and the jewelry is easily personalized, which we love. This week only, BaubleBar is having a friends and family sale, where you can take 25 percent off the entire site using the code FF25. Yes, you read that right.
SHOPPING
CNET

Pre-Travel Pro Tips: 19 Things to Do Before You Leave on Vacation This Summer

In the days before you set out on a summer trip, you might find your excitement is overshadowed by stress. After you arrange your time out of office, you'll have to prepare your home for your absence and make sure it's secure. Then there's figuring out what to pack, not to mention fitting it all into your suitcase.
TRAVEL

