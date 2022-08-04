‘Dated & Related’ Trailer: Siblings to Search for Love Together in Netflix Reality Series (VIDEO)

Read on www.tvinsider.com
When Is 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 10 on TLC?
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' is returning to TLC for Season 10. The show follows Whitney Thore and family and this season will see mom Babs suffer a stroke.
Jaime Pressly Joins Fox Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ For Season 2
My Name Is Earl alum Jaime Pressly is heading to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio, as the Emmy-winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of Fox‘s Welcome to Flatch. According to Variety, Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a...
‘Reservation Dogs’ Creator Sterlin Harjo on ‘Resetting’ Stories in Season 2
Reservation Dogs is back and throwing the teens at the center of the series on Hulu plenty of challenges in Season 2. As viewers see in the opening two episodes, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese (Lane Factor) work on breaking a curse they unleashed on their “enemy” Jackie (Elva Guerra), who took off with their friend Elora (Devery Jacobs). Told that any bad medicine will come back to haunt them, the curse also has an effect on Jackie and Elora’s intended journey to California.
‘Devil in Ohio’: First Look at Emily Deschanel’s Netflix Thriller (PHOTOS)
Bones‘ Emily Deschanel is dealing with a cult and some eerie circumstances in her upcoming Netflix series, Devil in Ohio. The streaming service has announced that the eight-episode limited series will premiere on Friday, September 2. Netflix also released the first photos (above and below) of Deschanel as Suzanne Mathis, alongside her family (Sam Jaeger as her husband Peter and Alisha Newton, Xaria Dotson, and Naomi Tan as her daughters Helen, Jules, and Dani) and Madeleine Arthur as Mae Dodd, a fragile teenager on the run from a cult.
‘The Outlaws’ Sneak Peek: Stephen Merchant’s Greg Gets Dating Advice (VIDEO)
The Outlaws is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere at Prime Video and we have an exclusive first look at what Stephen Merchant‘s Greg is up to when he isn’t completing his community payback hours. In the sneak peek, above, Greg gets some advice from cohorts Lady...
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
'Our family continues to grow': Jane Seymour's son Kris Keach ties the knot with beautiful bride Miso in traditional Korean wedding ceremony
Jane Seymour's son Kris Keach has tied the know with his beautiful bride Miso in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony. The couple originally wed in December 2021 in the garden of Jane’s stunning Malibu estate but have hosted a second gathering for Miso's family and friends to attend. And...
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Little People, Big World’s Matt Roloff Mourns Death of Dad Ronald at 84: ‘A Life Well Lived’
An emotional loss. Matt Roloff paid tribute to his father, Ronald Roloff, who died at age 84 on Sunday, July 31. "A Sad week for the Roloff Family," the Little People, Big World star, 60, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 1. "My dad … affectionately known as 'papa' to his 10 grandchildren and his […]
Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings
Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93
Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93. Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film...
Calling It Quits: 'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After Claiming Child Is Not His
General Hospital star Steve Burton filed for divorce from his pregnant estranged wife, Sheree Gustin, after 23 years of marriage, Radar has learned. Burton recently submitted the court docs and listed March 1 as the date of separation, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split following her baby bombshell.
Does Robert Duvall Have Kids? Inside the Actor’s Private Family Life and 4 Marriages
Academy Award winner Robert Duvall has proven that he can tackle roles in all genres throughout his prolific film career. The Godfather actor has been married four times since stepping into Hollywood in the ‘50s. Fans have long wondered if the legendary actor ever welcomed any children of his own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Robert’s family life.
‘Chesapeake Shores’: Should Abby Choose Evan or Jay? (POLL)
We’re only a week away from finding out if Abby (Meghan Ory) called Evan (Robert Buckley) or Jay (Greyston Holt) in the Chesapeake Shores Season 5 finale, but as we continue to wait, we want to know who you think she should choose. There’s Jay, the teacher, whom Abby...
Best Lines of the Week (July 29-August 4): ‘You Need to Uno Reverse Card This’
As July came to a close and August got started, this week featured an ending and a beginning — but in the case of TV, there were mostly beginnings. From Prime Video‘s sci-fi drama Paper Girls to FX‘s sophomore season of Reservation Dogs, there was no shortage of new episodes — and great dialogue — to sink our teeth into.
‘The Resort’ Episode 4: Luis Gerardo Méndez Explains Those Trippy Plot Twists
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resort Season 1 Episode 4, “A History of Forgetting.”]. If you thought you knew The Resort, Episode 4 just changed everything. It was the Baltasar and Alex show from start to finish. Viewers met the 2022 Baltasar (played by the delightful Luis Gerardo Méndez, who carries the episode alongside Ben Sinclair‘s Alex) in Episode 3 when he scuffled with Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper). Luckily, Emma didn’t accidentally kill him, because the black sheep of the Frias family had almost all of the answers they were looking for.
Beavis and Butt-Head Are Back, A Hollywood Con, ‘Alone’ Skills Challenge, Preseason Football
Mike Judge’s eternal idiots Beavis and Butt-Head graduate from MTV to streaming, but they’re just as clueless as ever. ABC’s The Con reveals a Hollywood Ponzi scheme. A spinoff of History’s Alone brings back past participants to engage in special build challenges. The Jacksonville Jaguars takes on the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL pre-season Hall of Fame Game.
Lives of the Rolling Stones, ‘Westworld’ War, ‘Elizabeth’ Finale, a Wild Year in Africa
Get some satisfaction with a four-part Epix docuseries profiling the legendary rockers of The Rolling Stones. Hosts and humans unite and face off in an existential war in the penultimate episode of HBO’s Westworld. The Starz historical drama Becoming Elizabeth airs its season finale. A nature series follows each of the four seasons during a Wild Year in Africa.
