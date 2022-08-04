Polio found in sewage samples outside New York City suggests it's spreading in the community, health officials says

Read on www.cnbc.com
Guest
2d ago
All thanks to the Democrats for not closing our boarders. This is only the beginning. Just wait for the influx of diseases and terrorist activities.
jody
2d ago
This country takes in millions of people from all over the world and we don’t know who they are or what their Heath and vaccination status is.
charles Edmonds
2d ago
hey, as a veteran, this is just some more chemical and biological warfare. where and how do you think all these viruses are hitting us now and why? just saying, nothing surprises me and buckle up folks, there's more to come!!
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
Hundreds of people may have polio virus, New York Health Department says
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus.Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first case of polio in almost a decade, in Rockland County, north of New York City. Officials said that case occurred in a previously healthy young adult who was unvaccinated and developed paralysis in their legs. Since then, three positive wastewater samples from Rockland County and four from neighboring Orange County were discovered and...
NY polio fears on the rise with possible 'community spread' of the dangerous virus
New York state health officials issued a more urgent call Thursday for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the dangerous virus. The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples in two adjacent counties north of...
Polio surveillance uncovers new evidence of community spread in New York
Child with polio at Paris clinic that ran from 1948 to 1967. The virus was detected in wastewater samples taken from different parts of Orange County. [ more › ]
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
