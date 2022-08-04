Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children

Read on www.14news.com
Police arrest another in Franklin Street drug bust
According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, another arrest has been made in the Lamasco drug bust on Friday night.
HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation
EPD make another arrest in drug investigation
(WEHT) - Evansville Police have made another arrest they say is connected to a long term drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and Grill and Sportsman's Grille and Billiards.
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused. The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.
49 people indicted in large Henderson County drug trafficking investigation
Dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that wrapped up in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday, according to police. The Henderson Police Department says 49 people were indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury on 54 felony charges as a result...
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
Police: Evansville father arrested for alleged impaired driving after I-64 crash
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) say a report of people walking along I-64 ended in an OWI arrest on Friday. ISP say at about 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of people walking along I-64 near the 37 mile-marker. ISP say when troopers arrived, they located two adults and three children. Police say the man was identified as William […]
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
Criminal Damage to Property Reported out of Burnt Prairie
The White County Sheriff’s Department received a report of Criminal Damage to Property on Monday, August 1st from a Burnt Prairie resident. Amber Walkenbach reported to the department that she had been a victim of an intended criminal damage to property offense. She showed the Reporting Officer a plastic bag of nails and homemade nail spikes that she had picked up out of the driveway of where she was staying. This incident is still under investigation.
49 indicted following narcotics investigation in Henderson County
(WEHT) - The Henderson Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police concluded a large scale narcotics trafficking operation on Friday that resulted in 49 defendants being indicted by a grand jury with a total of 54 felony charges.
Daviess County Arrest Report
The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
Wease Arrested on Multiple Charges
A Carmi woman was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of Property at Wal-Mart. 40 year old Maryanne Wease was arrested at around 6pm Wednesday night by the Carmi Police Department. She was then transported to the White County Jail, she is currently being held without bond.
Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Owensboro business is making some changes for Friday After 5 this week. The Crème Coffee House will only allow minors into the building if they’re with an adult. The change comes after a series of violence inside the business over the past two...
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
911 calls released after fatal Lodge Avenue shooting
(WEHT) - The first 911 calls placed after the deadly shooting on Lodge Avenue on Wednesday have been released.
