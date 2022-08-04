Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children

The White County Sheriff’s Department received a report of Criminal Damage to Property on Monday, August 1st from a Burnt Prairie resident. Amber Walkenbach reported to the department that she had been a victim of an intended criminal damage to property offense. She showed the Reporting Officer a plastic bag of nails and homemade nail spikes that she had picked up out of the driveway of where she was staying. This incident is still under investigation.

