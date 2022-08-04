2022 NFL Survivor Squad: Building a 32-man juggernaut with one pick from every single team

Read on www.cbssports.com
Related
NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'
In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year
With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
CBS Sports
Packers legend LeRoy Butler names his all-time Mount Rushmore of NFL defensive players
In a game that featured two future Hall of Fame coaches, the reigning league MVP and one of the NFL's all-time great pass rushers, it was safety LeRoy Butler that changed the complexion of Super Bowl XXXI. With Green Bay trailing New England, Butler's relentless pass rush of Drew Bledsoe turned the momentum and helped the Packers capture the franchise's first title in 29 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Michael Irvin's Latest Tweet
Former NFL star Michael Irvin is among an elite group of wide receivers to earn Pro Football Hall of Fame honors. On Friday, the former Dallas Cowboys wideout took to Twitter to share a photo with several of his fellow Hall of Fame pass catchers. "Any pass you throw will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter
For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
Bear Necessities: Luke Getsy believes Cole Kmet can be 'rock star' on offense
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears are expecting big things from third-year tight end Cole Kmet, who’s finally looking for that breakout season. Kmet is coming off an encouraging 2021 campaign...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Getting snaps with starters
Philips has been getting work on the first-team offense, with WRs coach Rob Moore noting Thursday that the rookie has "made some plays" and "immersed himself in the playbook,", Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone reports. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported Tuesday that Philips was beginning to get some slot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: Running with starters
Pierce has mostly worked with the first-team offense in training camp, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pierce and Parris Campbell are getting most of the reps alongside No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman, while Ashton Dulin reportedly has a solid lead for the No. 4 job. Keefer notes that Pierce has made a strong impression with his speed and contested catches, but the second-round pick also has shown his youth with frequent mistakes, which is probably to be expected in a complicated offense where the coach wants his wide receivers to know the routes and alignments for each of the three receiver spots. Given the current grouping, Pierce likely will take most of the Z receiver snaps, with Pittman the X and Campbell getting most of the slot work. Dulin is the potential spoiler, or at least a well-versed injury replacement.
Washington Commanders rookie Tre Walker retiring from NFL
Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Tre Walker is retiring from the NFL, becoming the latest NFL player to retire this summer.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
CBS Sports
49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice
Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
Russell Wilson’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with Broncos
After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is off to a new beginning. The quarterback was traded to the the Denver Broncos in exchange for multiple first-round picks and players, but it might pay out for his new team. In his last season in Seattle, Wilson had 3,113...
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders players will flood the field Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, launching the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The NFL's other 30 teams will play their first preseason...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon
Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
Bills Mafia Is Sending Toilet Paper in Bulk to Von Miller
The veteran pass rusher is getting acclimated to spending training camp in a dorm room.
Comments / 0