Galveston, TX

Galveston locals and fishers: we need your help!

 2 days ago

Galveston locals and fishers: we need your help!

This young dolphin has a fishing line wrapped around its tail flukes and approaches fishing boats/fishing lines.

We were able to remove part of the entanglement that was initially wrapped around its dorsal fin, allowing it to swim more freely, but we are asking for the public to report all sightings of this dolphin, which will help us develop a potential rescue plan to remove the remaining fishing line.

Please note, that there may be a popping cork or additional debris that has subsequently attached to the initial wrap.

This dolphin has been observed alone around the Galveston Ship Channel and Seawolf Park.

Please keep your eyes peeled and report any sightings to the TMMSN immediately either through our website

https://www.dolphinrescue.org/report-contact-page

or at

1-800-9MAMMAL (962-6625).

Please collect a GPS location and photos/videos where possible but please do not attempt to approach or pursue the dolphin.

If it approaches you, quickly reel in your line to avoid losing your bait/gear and to prevent further injury to the dolphin.

Thank you for your help!

