Tuslaw to host Meet the Teams Night, Waynedale scrimmage

TUSCARAWAS TWP. ‒ Tuslaw High School will host a Meet the Teams Night on Friday at the football stadium, 1847 Manchester Ave. NW.

Mustang fans can meet the varsity fall sports teams, including marching band members and cheerleaders.

Food trucks will be available in the parking lot at 5 p.m.

The Mustang football team will scrimmage Waynedale at 6 p.m.

The event will include games and activities and a youth pass, punt and kick contest after the scrimmage.