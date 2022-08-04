Why Is Datadog Stock Down After Earnings?

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) reported solid earnings this morning with 74% year-over-year revenue growth to $406 million. However, the stock sold off as much as 10%. In the five-minute video below, I provide an update on Datadog earnings and share thoughts on why the stock sold off and where DDOG stock is headed next. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel for more stock market due diligence and earnings updates.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of August 4, 2022. The video was published on August 4, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Datadog and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . E ric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.