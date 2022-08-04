ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso driver arrested in roadway shooting of family vehicle with young kids

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
A driver has been arrested after being accused of shooting at a young Lower Valley family's vehicle in a road rage-style incident near El Paso International Airport last month, police officials said Wednesday.

Gilbert Rodelas, 42, was arrested Monday by El Paso police on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting on the evening of July 11 on Airport Road.

The incident occurred at 6:55 p.m. as a 26-year-old man, his wife and three children, ages 1, 3 and 4 years old, were in a vehicle heading south in the 6500 block of Airport Road between the airport and Fort Bliss, police said.

Crime:Cash, gang signs and smack talk end in El Paso teen's fatal shooting on in the Far East Side

Rodelas was driving a large Nissan pickup when he pulled up next to the family's vehicle, a police news release stated.

Rodelas was "driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic lanes" when the other driver slowed to allow the truck to pass, police stated. After Rodelas tapped his brakes to slow down, the family vehicle accelerated to pass the truck and a gunshot rang out.

Fearing for his family's safety, the Lower Valley man turned onto a Fort Bliss entry gate to call police. The Fort Bliss gate was not specified in the news release, but the Army post's Buffalo Soldier Gate is at Airport Road and Airway Boulevard.

While calling 911, the family noticed their vehicle had been struck in the shooting, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Rodelas, of Central El Paso, was arrested on Monday after a police investigation identified him as the suspect, officials said. He was released from jail the next day on a $25,000 bond, according to El Paso County Jail records.

