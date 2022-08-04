Read on www.oxfordeagle.com
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
Oxford Eagle
‘Poorly written’: OSD responds to dress code controversy as uproar continues
As uproar continues from parents and students, the Oxford School District says less than 2 percent of students have been cited for dress code violations during the first three days of school. The Oxford School District responded to Oxford High School students and parents with a statement on Friday amid...
Oxford Eagle
Dress code lacks consistency in enforcement, interpretation
On August 3rd, 2022, numerous girls, myself included, were met directly outside of our cars and told that we were violating the dress code. We were then ushered to a room in the administration offices where we were held until a parent or guardian could either take us home or bring us a new pair of clothes that fit the dress code regulations.
Mid-south mother pleads with parents to talk to their children about bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Bullying continues to be a problem across the country and the Mid-South. It's happening in the school hallways and online, and it can have a deadly impact. According to the National Center for Education and Statistics, 20%, or one out of every five, middle and high school students report being bullied each year.
hottytoddy.com
Parents Upset With OSD Dress Code Enforcement
In May 2020, the Oxford School District revised its dress code in hopes of developing a dress code that “is equitable and nondiscriminatory” and simplified the minimum requirements to five key points. However, by the second day of school this week, social media lit up with parents who...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Jordan Isbell among Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science class of 2022 graduates
Columbus, MISS. – Jordan Isbell of Oxford, Mississippi, has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2022. Jordan previously attended Okolona High School and is the child of Mrs. Katrina and Mr. Jeffery Isbell. Jordan has been elected to the MSMS Hall...
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
Oxford Eagle
Flash Back to the 90s for the LOU Community on Aug. 13
The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will flash back to the 90s at the Oxford Conference Center from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th at the 2022 United Way Flashback Bash, presented by CoreLogic and NICHOLAS AIR. Similar to previous years, Almost Famous will play a...
Oxford Eagle
Can Oxford defend the storytelling championship?
Every August for the past six years the Arts Council has hosted Spillit, a regional storytelling contest. Similar to popular true storytelling events such as The Moth or, the event invites members of the audience to take the stage to tell a 5-7 minute mostly true story around a central theme. The Arts Council launched the free event in part because of its participatory nature. The contest is a chance for anyone to take part, share a story, and hear stories from others. No prior experience is required. The participants at past events have been teachers, bankers, homemakers, and pipeline workers.
Oxford Eagle
OPD: Stop for school buses or face the consequences
The Oxford Police Department wants to remind motorists as students head back to the classroom to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Officers will be out looking for drivers who disregard the red flashing stop sign on stopped school buses in both marked and unmarked vehicles. “The safety...
panolian.com
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A closing for 10 weeks
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks. During this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A intends...
Oxford Eagle
OPD welcomes new puppy to the K9 unit
The Oxford Police Department has welcomed a fresh face to its K-9 unit. The Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting approved the donation of one German Shorthaired Pointer puppy from Heaven Scent Shorthairs Kennel for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. This donation is valued at $1,200.00. During the City...
This Howard University Law School Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis
HBCU alum Judge Tarik Sugarmon defeated incumbent Dan Michael becoming the first Black person to lead Shelby County Juvenile Court in Memphis. The post HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Oxford Eagle
Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
Chick-fil-A fans of this Mississippi town going cold turkey for 10 weeks with announcement of restaurant’s closure
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
Oxford Eagle
Northwest grad earns Lyceum Scholarship from Ole Miss
Northwest Mississippi Community College is proud to announce that recent graduate Matthew Locke of Oxford has been awarded the prestigious Lyceum Scholarship at the University of Mississippi. “I was told that over 350 students applied, and only 15 scholarships are awarded,” Locke said. “Obviously, I may have been number 15...
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
Two people arrested after discovery of what appeared to be bombs at Mississippi house
Mississippi and federal law enforcement are investigating after two people were found with what appeared to be bombs. Tupelo police discovered what appeared to be improvised explosive devices while officers were attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Arcadia Circle in Tupelo,. Judith...
