Every August for the past six years the Arts Council has hosted Spillit, a regional storytelling contest. Similar to popular true storytelling events such as The Moth or, the event invites members of the audience to take the stage to tell a 5-7 minute mostly true story around a central theme. The Arts Council launched the free event in part because of its participatory nature. The contest is a chance for anyone to take part, share a story, and hear stories from others. No prior experience is required. The participants at past events have been teachers, bankers, homemakers, and pipeline workers.

