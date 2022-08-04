ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Blind man attacked with his own cane in San Diego, Good Samaritans also injured

sandiegocountynews.com

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of passenger on trolley

El Cajon, CA–A man was arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder of a passenger on a trolley in east county, authorities said. Joshua Lee Martinez, an El Cajon resident was taken into custody and booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is a convicted felon with an extensive violent criminal history with arrests including possessing a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, probation violation, and participation in a criminal street gang, the El Cajon Police Department said.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness

A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
RAMONA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Stabbing in Mission Valley

A man accused of beating a blind man in Mission Valley, then stabbing a pair of good samaritans, pleaded not guilty on Friday. James Anthony Thomas, 35, is in custody and appeared via video call to his arraignment. He is facing three felony counts of attempted murder. Thomas is accused...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Authorities call for tips regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before at 2:30 a.m. on July 26, 2021, found 38-year-old Luis Arroyo of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in a parking lot at the park in the 5600 block of Bethune Court, according to police.
SAN DIEGO, CA

