Blind man attacked with his own cane in San Diego, Good Samaritans also injured

El Cajon, CA–A man was arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder of a passenger on a trolley in east county, authorities said. Joshua Lee Martinez, an El Cajon resident was taken into custody and booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is a convicted felon with an extensive violent criminal history with arrests including possessing a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, probation violation, and participation in a criminal street gang, the El Cajon Police Department said.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO