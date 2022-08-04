Blind man attacked with his own cane in San Diego, Good Samaritans also injured

Read on nypressnews.com
Related
NBC San Diego
SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest of Man Who Hid Inside Stranger's Home in San Diego
After several hours, San Diego police arrested a man involved in a SWAT standoff in the Rolando Village neighborhood of San Diego Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as Tayvion Harrison, who has four active warrants for his arrest, including one felony for assault with a firearm, said SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.
Man shot outside San Diego resort
Someone pulled up in an SUV and shot a man in the parking lot of a San Diego resort early Sunday morning, police said.
San Diegans react to night of violence as 6 shot in 4 separate incidents
Police agencies across San Diego County are investigating after six people were injured in four shootings that took place within a matter of hours.
News Now: Four shootings overnight in span of a few hours
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we share what we've learned so far about four separate shootings around San Diego overnight, then cover the weekend's other top stories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
onscene.tv
Man Protests Two Tree Removals by Handcuffing Himself to Tree | San Diego
08.03.2022 | 11:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The resident Andy Stinson sits under the shade of these Ficus trees every day to watch the sunset. he believes that he is being retaliated at by the H.O.A. President of the City Scene H.O.A. and the trees have been ordered to be moved.
Gunman shoots man multiple times from car
Someone shot a man multiple times after an argument on a street in southeast San Diego Friday evening, police said.
sandiegocountynews.com
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of passenger on trolley
El Cajon, CA–A man was arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder of a passenger on a trolley in east county, authorities said. Joshua Lee Martinez, an El Cajon resident was taken into custody and booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is a convicted felon with an extensive violent criminal history with arrests including possessing a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, probation violation, and participation in a criminal street gang, the El Cajon Police Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man rescued from high atop border wall
Rescuers climbed a ladder to save a man who got stranded high atop a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego Friday night.
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
NBC San Diego
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
Man shot in Grant Hill expected to survive
Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the silver sedan drove away westbound in the 2600 block of K Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National City police end search after girl, 6, is found
An endangered missing advisory was issued Friday afternoon on behalf of National City police for a missing six-year-old, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Stabbing in Mission Valley
A man accused of beating a blind man in Mission Valley, then stabbing a pair of good samaritans, pleaded not guilty on Friday. James Anthony Thomas, 35, is in custody and appeared via video call to his arraignment. He is facing three felony counts of attempted murder. Thomas is accused...
Man sentenced to 34 years to life for 1987 double homicide
A man convicted of killing two people at a 1987 birthday party was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.
nypressnews.com
Actress Anne Heche reportedly injured in violent crash in Mar Vista
TMZ reported that Heche was behind the wheel of the car that went all the way into a home in Mar Vista. CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports.
1 year later, San Diego man’s murder still unsolved
One year after a San Diego man was gunned down at a community park, authorities put out a call for information on his killer this week.
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
kusi.com
Authorities call for tips regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before at 2:30 a.m. on July 26, 2021, found 38-year-old Luis Arroyo of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in a parking lot at the park in the 5600 block of Bethune Court, according to police.
Comments / 1