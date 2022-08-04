ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danos Foundation calls for grant applicants

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – The Danos Foundation announced the deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for its annual GIVES grant is Wednesday, August 31.

Danos GIVES, the grant-giving program of the foundation, awards funding to nonprofits that benefit people in areas where Danos employees live and work. Any interested organizations must apply by 11:59 p.m. on August 31 at submitting an application at danos.com/foundation . The awards will be announced in January of 2023.

In 2022, GIVES awarded $140,000 in grants to six nonprofits across South Louisiana and in Texas: $50,000 to Family Promise of Odessa (Odessa, Texas); $50,000 to The Life of a Single Mom (Baton Rouge, LA); $10,000 to The Dulac Community Center (Dulac, LA); $10,000 to The Salvation Army of Houma; $10,000 to The Salvation Army of Lafayette; and $10,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans.

