Qorvo Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) For SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Nature.com
Positron Emission Tomography reveals age-associated hypothalamic microglial activation in women
In rodents, hypothalamic inflammation plays a critical role in aging and age-related diseases. Hypothalamic inflammation has not previously been assessed in vivo in humans. We used Positron Emission Tomography (PET) with a radiotracer sensitive to the translocator protein (TSPO) expressed by activated microglia, to assess correlations between age and regional brain TSPO in a group of healthy subjects (n"‰="‰43, 19 female, aged 23"“78), focusing on hypothalamus. We found robust age-correlated TSPO expression in thalamus but not hypothalamus in the combined group of women and men. This pattern differs from what has been described in rodents. Prominent age-correlated TSPO expression in thalamus in humans, but in hypothalamus in rodents, could reflect evolutionary changes in size and function of thalamus versus hypothalamus, and may be relevant to the appropriateness of using rodents to model human aging. When examining TSPO PET results in women and men separately, we found that only women showed age-correlated hypothalamic TSPO expression. We suggest this novel result is relevant to understanding a stark sex difference in human aging: that only women undergo loss of fertility-menopause-at mid-life. Our finding of age-correlated hypothalamic inflammation in women could have implications for understanding and perhaps altering reproductive aging in women.
labpulse.com
North American Diagnostics recalls COVID-19 rapid tests
August 1, 2022 -- North American Diagnostics has recalled its Oral Rapid SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test kits, which were distributed to customers in the U.S. without securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization, clearance, or approval. "North American Diagnostics did not provide the FDA with adequate validation data to...
studyfinds.org
Needle-free: COVID vaccine patch provides better protection against Omicron, other variants
BRISBANE, Australia — For many, a fear of needles is keeping them from getting a COVID-19 shot. Now, however, a vaccine patch that offers even more robust coronavirus protection is on the way. In comparison to traditional needle vaccines, scientists at the University of Queensland report that the new COVID vaccine patch could offer stronger resistance to variants such as Omicron and Delta.
Marijuana CBD vs. Hemp CBD: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short) has gained immense popularity on the market in the U.S. and beyond over the last several years. CBD is just one of the many naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is typically associated with causing a “high” in its users, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means the compound does not typically cause a high or euphoric effect in the user when consumed.
Nature.com
Clinical use of artificial intelligence in endometriosis: a scoping review
Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating, gynecologic condition with a non-specific clinical presentation. Globally, patients can experience diagnostic delays of ~6 to 12 years, which significantly hinders adequate management and places a significant financial burden on patients and the healthcare system. Through artificial intelligence (AI), it is possible to create models that can extract data patterns to act as inputs for developing interventions with predictive and diagnostic accuracies that are superior to conventional methods and current tools used in standards of care. This literature review explored the use of AI methods to address different clinical problems in endometriosis. Approximately 1309 unique records were found across four databases; among those, 36 studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies were eligible if they involved an AI approach or model to explore endometriosis pathology, diagnostics, prediction, or management and if they reported evaluation metrics (sensitivity and specificity) after validating their models. Only articles accessible in English were included in this review. Logistic regression was the most popular machine learning method, followed by decision tree algorithms, random forest, and support vector machines. Approximately 44.4% (n"‰="‰16) of the studies analyzed the predictive capabilities of AI approaches in patients with endometriosis, while 47.2% (n"‰="‰17) explored diagnostic capabilities, and 8.33% (n"‰="‰3) used AI to improve disease understanding. Models were built using different data types, including biomarkers, clinical variables, metabolite spectra, genetic variables, imaging data, mixed methods, and lesion characteristics. Regardless of the AI-based endometriosis application (either diagnostic or predictive), pooled sensitivities ranged from 81.7 to 96.7%, and pooled specificities ranged between 70.7 and 91.6%. Overall, AI models displayed good diagnostic and predictive capacity in detecting endometriosis using simple classification scenarios (i.e., differentiating between cases and controls), showing promising directions for AI in assessing endometriosis in the near future. This timely review highlighted an emerging area of interest in endometriosis and AI. It also provided recommendations for future research in this field to improve the reproducibility of results and comparability between models, and further test the capacity of these models to enhance diagnosis, prediction, and management in endometriosis patients.
Nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
MedicalXpress
Research shows low patient comprehension of terms commonly found in electronic health information
When the 21st Century Cures Act went into effect in April 2021, health care organizations began releasing electronic health information (EHI) to patients immediately. An aim of the act is to reduce barriers to patients' timely access to EHI, and previous research has shown that patients sometimes access reports even before clinicians. An ongoing concern, however, is that pathology and radiology reports are written with the clinician, rather than the patient, as the intended audience.
cancernetwork.com
Differences in pCR and non-pCR Responders Support Use of Neoadjuvant Chemoimmunotherapy in Stage IIIA NSCLC
Findings from the phase 2 NADIM trial reinforced the rationale for using neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy to treat patients with stage IIIA resectable non–small cell lung cancer based on differences between pathologic complete responders and non–pathologic complete responders. Differences in upregulated antigen processing, T-cell receptor coexpression and lymphocyte infiltration pathways...
Benzinga
Benzinga
Trending Psychedelics: Cannabis Science Conference Launches New Science Track For September Event
With its usual coverage of medical cannabis, analytical science, cultivation, hemp and CBD, the Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) is adding for the first time a “psychedelic sciences” expert-led educational section, to be featured in its upcoming Baltimore gathering this September. Considering the growing popularity of psychedelics, this should...
Nature.com
mRNA booster vaccination protects aged mice against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant evades vaccine-induced immunity. While a booster dose of ancestral mRNA vaccines effectively elicits neutralizing antibodies against variants, its efficacy against Omicron in older adults, who are at the greatest risk of severe disease, is not fully elucidated. Here, we evaluate multiple longitudinal immunization regimens of mRNA BNT162b2 to assess the effects of a booster dose provided >8 months after the primary immunization series across the murine lifespan, including in aged 21-month-old mice. Boosting dramatically enhances humoral and cell-mediated responses with evidence of Omicron cross-recognition. Furthermore, while younger mice are protected without a booster dose, boosting provides sterilizing immunity against Omicron-induced lung infection in aged 21-month-old mice. Correlational analyses reveal that neutralizing activity against Omicron is strongly associated with protection. Overall, our findings indicate age-dependent vaccine efficacy and demonstrate the potential benefit of mRNA booster immunization to protect vulnerable older populations against SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Nature.com
Morphine and high-fat diet differentially alter the gut microbiota composition and metabolic function in lean versus obese mice
There are known associations between opioids, obesity, and the gut microbiome, but the molecular connection/mediation of these relationships is not understood. To better clarify the interplay of physiological, genetic, and microbial factors, this study investigated the microbiome and host inflammatory responses to chronic opioid administration in genetically obese, diet-induced obese, and lean mice. Samples of feces, urine, colon tissue, and plasma were analyzed using targeted LC-MS/MS quantification of metabolites, immunoassays of inflammatory cytokine levels, genome-resolved metagenomics, and metaproteomics. Genetic obesity, diet-induced obesity, and morphine treatment in lean mice each showed increases in distinct inflammatory cytokines. Metagenomic assembly and binning uncovered over 400 novel gut bacterial genomes and species. Morphine administration impacted the microbiome's composition and function, with the strongest effect observed in lean mice. This microbiome effect was less pronounced than either diet or genetically driven obesity. Based on inferred microbial physiology from the metaproteome datasets, a high-fat diet transitioned constituent microbes away from harvesting diet-derived nutrients and towards nutrients present in the host mucosal layer. Considered together, these results identified novel host-dependent phenotypes, differentiated the effects of genetic obesity versus diet induced obesity on gut microbiome composition and function, and showed that chronic morphine administration altered the gut microbiome.
technologynetworks.com
Detection and Characterization of Mitochondrial Toxicity
A Customized XF Workflow for Detection and Characterization of Mitochondrial Toxicity. Many different classes of drugs can cause drug-induced mitochondrial toxicity, which may result in brain, cardiac, liver, muscle and/or kidney injury. This means that sensitive, specific and accurate detection of mitochondrial toxicity is a key consideration during the development of therapeutic compounds.
Weed And Cotton Mouth: Why Smoking Marijuana Causes Dry Mouth
The morning after I smoked my first joint, I woke up choking. Not because it was the first time I’d exposed my lungs to smoke, but because my saliva glands seemed to have vanished overnight. I assumed I’d caught some weird virus that dried my mouth out. Later,...
cancernetwork.com
Nicholas Coupe, MBBS, PhD, Provides Update on Phase 2 Study of IMM60 in Advanced Melanoma/NSCLC
Nicholas Coupe, MBBS, PhD, discusses promising preliminary findings from a phase 1/2 study assessing the use of IMM60 in patients with advanced melanoma and non–small cell lung cancer. An initial readout of an ongoing phase 1/2 study (ISRCTN80472712) from the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting indicated...
Phys.org
New at-home, saliva-based COVID test as effective as PCR in preliminary analysis
PCR tests, also called molecular tests or nucleic acid tests, are considered the gold standard in detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that gives rise to COVID-19. However, they can take a few days to process, resulting in unnecessary quarantine for negative individuals or delays for those who require proof of negative testing for travel or other commitments. Rapid antigen-detecting tests, on the other hand, are convenient, but less reliable than PCR tests.
Nature.com
The roles of extracellular vesicles in the immune system
The twenty-first century has witnessed major developments in the field of extracellular vesicle (EV) research, including significant steps towards defining standard criteria for the separation and detection of EVs. The recent recognition that EVs have the potential to function as biomarkers or as therapeutic tools has attracted even greater attention to their study. With this progress in mind, an updated comprehensive overview of the roles of EVs in the immune system is timely. This Review summarizes the roles of EVs in basic processes of innate and adaptive immunity, including inflammation, antigen presentation, and the development and activation of B cells and T cells. It also highlights key progress related to deciphering the roles of EVs in antimicrobial defence and in allergic, autoimmune and antitumour immune responses. It ends with a focus on the relevance of EVs to immunotherapy and vaccination, drawing attention to ongoing or recently completed clinical trials that aim to harness the therapeutic potential of EVs.
