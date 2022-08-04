Qorvo Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) For SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating, gynecologic condition with a non-specific clinical presentation. Globally, patients can experience diagnostic delays of ~6 to 12 years, which significantly hinders adequate management and places a significant financial burden on patients and the healthcare system. Through artificial intelligence (AI), it is possible to create models that can extract data patterns to act as inputs for developing interventions with predictive and diagnostic accuracies that are superior to conventional methods and current tools used in standards of care. This literature review explored the use of AI methods to address different clinical problems in endometriosis. Approximately 1309 unique records were found across four databases; among those, 36 studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies were eligible if they involved an AI approach or model to explore endometriosis pathology, diagnostics, prediction, or management and if they reported evaluation metrics (sensitivity and specificity) after validating their models. Only articles accessible in English were included in this review. Logistic regression was the most popular machine learning method, followed by decision tree algorithms, random forest, and support vector machines. Approximately 44.4% (n"‰="‰16) of the studies analyzed the predictive capabilities of AI approaches in patients with endometriosis, while 47.2% (n"‰="‰17) explored diagnostic capabilities, and 8.33% (n"‰="‰3) used AI to improve disease understanding. Models were built using different data types, including biomarkers, clinical variables, metabolite spectra, genetic variables, imaging data, mixed methods, and lesion characteristics. Regardless of the AI-based endometriosis application (either diagnostic or predictive), pooled sensitivities ranged from 81.7 to 96.7%, and pooled specificities ranged between 70.7 and 91.6%. Overall, AI models displayed good diagnostic and predictive capacity in detecting endometriosis using simple classification scenarios (i.e., differentiating between cases and controls), showing promising directions for AI in assessing endometriosis in the near future. This timely review highlighted an emerging area of interest in endometriosis and AI. It also provided recommendations for future research in this field to improve the reproducibility of results and comparability between models, and further test the capacity of these models to enhance diagnosis, prediction, and management in endometriosis patients.

