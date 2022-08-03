ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Meet Dr. Woods: Bringing Advanced Spine Care to our Springfield Market

 3 days ago
dayton.com

Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals

Springfield and Clark County are in the midst of a weeklong prayer event that will see more than 2 dozen local churches unite to comfort and help residents deal with the negative effects and challenges of the last two-plus years. ReviveSpringfield is an event happening daily through Friday, Aug. 12...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

1st Battle of the Bands a success

WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
WILMINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Last minute family getaway right in Butler County

There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Among health care’s elite

Hillsboro resident Dr. Melissa Wilson has been selected as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and she will be inducted into the organization at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 29. The prestigious fellowship is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed in the nursing...
HILLSBORO, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
dayton.com

The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton

“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Clark State student earns first Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Fred Almon, a social work student at Clark State University, said he’s known nearly his entire life that he was meant to help people, following in his family’s footsteps. His mother and grandmother worked in the medical field, and he said his uncle had...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

