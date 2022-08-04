ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds Hit Big Flies

By Nicholas Caporoso
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rumbunter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau starting Saturday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. In 112 plate appearances this season, Brosseau has a .293 batting average with an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell not in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mitchell is being replaced in right field by Ben Gamel versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. In 140 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has a .205 batting average with a .584 OPS, 4 home runs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener

No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Does Brian Cashman’s job hinge on a Yankees World Series appearance?

After the 2022 season ends, the New York Yankees will see a number of big names hit free agency. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Aroldis Chapman, Jameson Taillon, Zack Britton, Chad Green and potentially Luis Severino might all be hitting the road. Oh yeah, and there’s one more on the business...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Milwaukee Brewers#Bucs#Walkoff Home Run#Pic Twit
FOX Sports

Brewers and Reds meet with series tied 1-1

Cincinnati Reds (43-63, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-49, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -273, Reds +223; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox play in game 4 of series

Chicago White Sox (54-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (48-59, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-6, 5.06 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (2-3, 6.82 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -151, Rangers +129; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Luis Robert not in lineup for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Robert is being replaced in center field by AJ Pollock versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. In 332 plate appearances this season, Robert has a .300 batting average with a .794 OPS, 12 home...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Michael Papierski sitting Saturday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Papierski is being repalced behind the plate by Austin Romine versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 75 plate appearances this season, Papierski has a .136 batting average with a .366 OPS,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox News

Sandy Alcantara dominates, throws complete game shutout as Marlins beat Reds

Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday night. The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy