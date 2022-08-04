Incline Village music teacher gets 2nd chance at Opera

Read on www.tahoedailytribune.com
KOLO TV Reno
Eddy House invites community to share in its mission by participating in several upcoming fundraisers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the last 11 years, Eddy House has been a safe place for thousands of homeless and at risk youth in our area. But as the need for their services grows, so does their need for funding and community support. CEO, Trevor Macaluso, and Marketing &...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New documentary captures two local stories of tragedy turned into triumph
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Locals Ryan Wallace and Chris Cocores have fought against the odds to live life to its fullest, even when death was staring them in the face. A new movie debuting this week captures their struggles and successes as they continue to inspire the world around them.
thetrek.co
NorCal, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down
From South Lake Tahoe, the one person I still was hiking with from my original tramily had to go back to Sweden due to visa issues. Lumberjack, I miss you!. After 3 zeroes in Reno, dubbed the “Jesus 3,” I went back to Echo Lake to continue north. Another hiker I met back in Bishop asked me to leave my group and hike with him in Truckee. After some deliberation, I said yes. In the meantime, I spent my last few days with the SOS Bosses in the usual style, roasting each other to a crisp and looking forward to the next beer. Donner Ski Ranch and their famous free 40 oz beers satisfied our cravings and then some!
2news.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center
The City of Reno and CORE Construction are inviting the community to a Groundbreaking Ceremony at the future site of the Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. The Reno City Council recently approved a $12 million Owner-CMAR construction contract for phase...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Incline Village, NV USA
I found this heart today outside the Recreation Center as I was walking in for my daily workout. I was having a rough day. The day before I had made a huge mistake at work and thought I was going to get fired today. I was freaking out the whole morning and finding this heart helped me calm down and appreciate everything I have. Also, I didn’t get fired! Hooray!
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy Downpour Swamps Reno Area and Markleeville
What's happening in Downtown Reno during August. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
KOLO TV Reno
Dragon Lights Festival cancels Thursday event due to potential flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Dragon Lights Festival has canceled the event for Thursday, August 4 due to the possibility of more heavy rainfall in the area. Organizers released a statement saying that refunds will be issued for anyone who has a ticket for tonight’s event. “As safety of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Al Tahoe hosts meet, greet neighborhood cleanup
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Al Tahoe neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, will host a meet and greet along with their annual neighborhood clean-up. Aug. 14 is the one-year anniversary of the Caldor Fire which reminds those in the Tahoe Basin of the very real dangers of wildfire. To be proactive many communities have become Firewise communities, like Al Tahoe.
Sage Ridge seventh-grader takes third in nation in Youth Triathlon Championships
Competing in pouring rain helped lift Rhys Ferrito to the best performance of his young life, and an invitation to join an elite team. Ferrito, a seventh-grader at Sage Ridge school in south Reno, finished fourth overall, third in the nation last Sunday in the Youth Triathlon Championships, 12 and under, in Ohio on July 31. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Flatstick Pub partners with ALS Association
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, will be teaming up with The ALS Association to give back to South Lake Tahoe’s environment and community. Each Sunday of August, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Reverb Red
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Growing up in the ‘90’s, we didn’t have 10,000 craft breweries...
Barbecue joint, cafe open at Outlets at Legends in Sparks
The Outlets at Legends, a mall near the Sparks Marina, has announced the opening of The Phoenix, a new barbecue joint, and SolBaked Café and Bakeshop. The arrival of The Phoenix is good news for those who lament the lack of local barbecue offerings. Rising from the ashes of another barbecue eatery, Hellfire Saloon, The Phoenix...
Burning Man OMG sale tickets sold out; org mum on glitches
The Burning Man ticketing website is reporting that OMG sale tickets are sold out. Tickets appeared to be sold out an hour after the sale began at noon Wednesday. Burners on social...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
KOLO TV Reno
Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
He built a Jeep when he was in high school. Now he's auctioning it for Make-A-Wish.
Jasper Halford started the ultimate pandemic project as a 16-year-old: He wanted to build a car from scratch. Now, over two years later, he’s auctioning a light blue 1984 Jeep CJ7 at Hot August Nights in Reno, and he’s going to donate the proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. ...
rosevilletoday.com
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID sees positive results from limiting beach access
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — It’s been two months since the general improvement district Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt updates to Ordinance 7 in order to combat beach overcrowding following many complaints from local residents and so far results have been positive. IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest...
