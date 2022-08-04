ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

ACGC alum Mackenzie Campbell breaking records at Morningside

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYT6y_0h4eyZBo00

(Sioux City) ACGC graduate Mackenzie Campbell’s sophomore year at Morningside went extremely well.

The swimmer put together an impressive campaign for the Mustangs. “I couldn’t have asked for a better season. I got all PR’s. I have two new school records. I went to nationals so I couldn’t have asked for a better year.”

Campbell credits her teammates for her success. “I think I’m on just an amazing team. I love everyone on the team and I love my coaches.”

Sprints have been her strength. “I’m on the sprint relays so I’m in the 200 Medley Relay, the 200 Free, and 400 Free Relay. My good events would probably be sprint freestyle and I also do sprint butterfly as well.”

Campbell has been putting in the time in order to improve. “The training is just a lot longer than what I did in high school. In high school I practiced once a day and here I practice eight times a week so I think just being in the pool more benefits me a lot.”

She’s been a national qualifier in back-to-back years and lists the freestyle as her favorite event.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Teams

(State) The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released their All-State teams on Saturday night. Players from area teams and conferences are listed below. The complete list of honorees can be found HERE. Super Team. Reese Moore, Van Meter, Senior. Justin Hacket, Winterset, Senior. Class 1A. First Team. Lane Spieker,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

CAM gears up for cross country season under new head coach

(Anita) Joe Wollum isn’t new to coaching, but he is a novice when it comes to distance running. The CAM Activities Director is taking on a new role this fall. He’ll be leading the Cougar cross country squad. Wollum is the former head football coach and currently coaches golf and girls basketball. “We are going to try and get out and get some miles under our belt and have some fun. I’m trying to learn. I haven’t really coached a lot of these kids.”
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy