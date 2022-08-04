ACGC alum Mackenzie Campbell breaking records at Morningside

(Sioux City) ACGC graduate Mackenzie Campbell’s sophomore year at Morningside went extremely well.

The swimmer put together an impressive campaign for the Mustangs. “I couldn’t have asked for a better season. I got all PR’s. I have two new school records. I went to nationals so I couldn’t have asked for a better year.”

Campbell credits her teammates for her success. “I think I’m on just an amazing team. I love everyone on the team and I love my coaches.”

Sprints have been her strength. “I’m on the sprint relays so I’m in the 200 Medley Relay, the 200 Free, and 400 Free Relay. My good events would probably be sprint freestyle and I also do sprint butterfly as well.”

Campbell has been putting in the time in order to improve. “The training is just a lot longer than what I did in high school. In high school I practiced once a day and here I practice eight times a week so I think just being in the pool more benefits me a lot.”

She’s been a national qualifier in back-to-back years and lists the freestyle as her favorite event.