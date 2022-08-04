Read on stormlakeradio.com
Carroll County Supervisors To Consider Cemetery Funding And Human Trafficking Coalition Membership At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for their next regularly scheduled weekly meeting with only a few items of note on the docket. The board convenes at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at the county courthouse. It opens with a continuation of a discussion held at a previous meeting. The Dedham Cemetery board of trustees is requesting funding from the county to help maintain the more than the 150-year-old cemetery. The supervisors then move on to the secondary roads report from County Engineer Zac Andersen and the quarterly report from Recorder Ashten Wittrock. The board will also discuss membership in the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Human Trafficking Coalition, property transfers, and committee reports. Again, Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. It will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Details on how to attend remotely, along with the full agenda, can be found included below.
City of Storm Lake working to remove dead fish from lake
The City of Storm Lake has released a possible plan of action for the dead fish that have been appearing in and around the lake.
Storm Lake Downtown Master Plan Open House Reminder
A reminder that the City of Storm Lake will be hosting an open house event regarding the Downtown Master Plan. The open house will be tomorrow (Fri) from 5 to 7pm at the Storm Lake Candy Company at 510 Lake Avenue. The public is welcome to stop in and learn more about the process and share input on the ideas for future downtown developments.
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Ida County Family to Receive Good Farm Neighbor Award
The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award will be presented to a local family this coming week. The award will be given to Jolene Riessen and her sons, who are the owners of LeeCorr Inc, on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am in Holstein. The award will be presented by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
Police and fire responded early Friday. A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT. The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
Iowa Drought Gets More Extensive
There's no change in Extreme Drought around the area in this week's Iowa Drought Monitor, as Extreme Drought is still showing up in portions of Cherokee, Sioux, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties. A little over nine-percent of the state is now at least in Severe Drought, up slightly from the previous...
DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant
Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Change is in the air for Iowa Public Radio
Myrna Johnson recalls the excitement of returning to her home state more than nine years ago to lead Iowa Public Radio. In many ways, 2022 is proving to be even more exciting for Johnson as IPR’s executive director, as the organization moves into its next 100 years of broadcasting, now as a newly independent nonprofit.
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Following Fight in Storm Lake
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Texas man in behind bars charged with attempted murder accused of playing a role in a fight early Friday morning at a Storm Lake motel. Police were called to the Budget Inn just after 12:45 where an investigation determined a victim had sustained injuries to the face and legs after refusing to take illegal drugs offered by the alleged suspect.
Fort Dodge Parent Share Concerns After Bullet Hole Found Through Window of School
This morning a convoy of law enforcement vehicles lined the street and parking lot of Dodger Town Homes located on North 22nd Street between 6th and 8th Avenue North. Just about a week ago across the street from the apartments, a bullet hole was discovered in the window of an elementary classroom at St. Edmond Catholic Church.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
Victim of fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa has been identified
UTE, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
