Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo

Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
Stretch of Romence Road in Portage will close to westbound traffic
PORTAGE, MI – Paving will limit traffic to only eastbound vehicles on Romence Road, starting Monday morning. Romence Road, from Angling Road to Oakland Drive, will have final paving done starting 6 a.m. on Aug. 8, a news release from the city of Portage said. Drivers will only be...
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Tech issue led to delay in reporting Portage absentee ballots
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A technological issue led to a delay in the reporting absentee ballots for the city of Portage in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary. The city uses a high-speed ballot tabulator without a modem and then takes an encrypted USB flash drive to the Kalamazoo County Clerk to upload the data, Portage City Clerk Erica Eklov said.
Grand Rapids amphitheater agreement approved by Grand Action 2.0, arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An agreement approved Friday morning by the public authority that oversees Van Andel Arena lays out the terms of a partnership with Grand Action 2.0 for development of a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids. Officials said the agreement, between the Grand Rapids-Kent County...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Ready to go ‘Running Up That Hill’ Michigan-style? Try these 10 dune, stair climbs
Ever since “Stranger Things” put Kate Bush’s classic tune “Running Up That Hill” on repeat, we’ve been thinking about some of our favorite places to get our cardio fix along Lake Michigan. The gorgeous sand dunes that hug the edge of Lake Michigan not...
Thousands lose power as thunderstorm rolls through Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Thousands of people are without power as a thunderstorm passes through Kalamazoo County. More than 5,000 homes and businesses are without power as of 5:10 p.m., Aug. 3 in Kalamazoo County, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map. Power is expected to be restored anytime...
Charter customers may have issues calling 911 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Charter and Spectrum customers may not have access to 911. Charter Communications has an interruption that may affect 911 service in Kalamazoo County on Aug. 3, the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. Dispatch said they learned about the outage at 6:06 p.m., Wednesday but...
1 Dead In A Three-Vehicle Crash On I-96 (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Police officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on August 5. The crash happened on I-96 Friday afternoon. The multi-vehicle collision has left one person dead, according to the police. Eastbound I -96 remained closed following the crash. Any information [..]
wbch.com
Car Stuck in Wet Cement
The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
Woman in critical condition after falling off hood of moving car in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- A woman is in critical condition after falling off the hood of a moving car, police said. An investigation determined that an 18-year-old Portage woman had jumped onto the hood of a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man’s car as he was attempting to leave an apartment complex parking lot following a domestic argument Friday, Aug. 5, according to a news release from Portage Department of Public Safety.
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
Argument ends with 1 falling off car roof; 1 arrested
A man is in jail and a woman is in the hospital after a fight that ended with her falling off the roof of a moving car, police say.
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
Four candidates secure spots on November ballot for two Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge seats
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Candidates vying for two Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge seats had to wait until mid-day Wednesday before the path to the general election became clear. With five of the six candidates in the non-partisan primary still in close contention for four spots on the Nov. 8...
Nearly $1M of cocaine seized after traffic stop in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI - Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine in Calhoun County when a traffic stop turned into a large drug bust. Troopers from the Fifth District Headquarters made the traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27, for a violation on westbound I-94 near Marshall. They were set to search the vehicle after consent was granted by the driver, but the driver then fled before the search could begin, police said.
3-vehicle crash in Grand Rapids leaves one dead
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A three-vehicle crash on I-96 Friday afternoon has left one person dead. The fatal crash temporarily forced the closure of Eastbound I-96 following the crash reported to police at 4:46 p.m. Aug. 5. It has since been reopened.
