Marysville native wins powerlifting national title, advances to world championship

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
Now she's a national champion.

The Marysville native won gold in her weight class (women's 67.5kg open, drug tested) at the United States Powerlifting Association national championships in Atlanta on May 27. She will represent the U.S. at the International Powerlifting League world championships in Australia this fall.

"It felt unreal at first," Haberling said. "I know how much work I'd put into it, but it took me by surprise. I thought I didn't deserve it at first, but then I'm like, 'Wow. Look at everything I've done and how much I've accomplished.' It just all came together with that win. I'm super proud and very excited."

"It was really cool to see all the hard work she put in — that other people don't see — and have her come out on top like that," said Brevin Jandreau, who is Haberling's coach. "She's a very humble person. I always have to brag for her."

Haberling's father, Bob Moldenhauer, couldn't make it to Atlanta. But he found a live stream of the event and watched his daughter become a national champion.

"It was really overwhelming," Moldenhauer said. "When they called her name, (Maddy and her coaches) were all jumping around and hugging. It was really touching."

While Haberling has only been a powerlifter since 2018, her athletic career stretches back much further.

Haberling ran track and was a swimmer at Marysville High School. After she graduated in 2013, she participated in triathlons during her two years at St. Clair County Community College. Haberling then transferred to Grand Valley State University, where she joined the rowing club.

"That was one of the most incredible experiences," Haberling said of her time as a rower. "It just gave me more of a love for fitness and health. It taught me how to push myself and my limits."

After graduating from Grand Valley in 2017, it was time to find another outlet as an athlete.

"So I got a gym membership close to my apartment," Haberling said. "I got set up with a trainer there. As I started going through more sessions with him, he was like, 'Hey, I think you'd really be good at this sport.' "

That sport was powerlifting, in which she had no prior experience.

"I have to say I was surprised," Moldenauer said. "But she's always amazed me at how adaptable she is."

"At first, I thought I was just going to dabble in the more of the training and maybe not compete," Haberling said. "But it brought out my competitive side. And whenever I start something, I want to try to be the best."

Sure enough, she started to lift competitively a few months later.

"The rest is history," Haberling said. "I really just built off of all my previous sports. I feel like I get to test my limits with my strength. And that's what I love about this sport."

"The biggest thing is, she's just willing to do the boring work," Jandreau said. "She's willing to do the stuff that isn't pretty and isn't fun. Yeah, lifting heavy weights is obviously the goal of the sport. But there is a lot more that goes into it."

From getting ample nutrition to focusing on biofeedback, Haberling's training doesn't end end in the gym.

"She's probably the best person I've seen that just goes and does the work," Jandreau said. "No questions asked. I think that's why she so successful. She will not be outworked by anyone.

"There are a lot of people who powerlift who want to be the best. But it comes down to the stuff that nobody sees ... the stuff that just happens day to day that sets her apart."

At 27, Haberling is entering the prime of her career. And she's already sharing her passion with the next generation.

"I just hired her under my business," said Jandreau, who runs Maximum Evolution Fitness in Grand Rapids. "So she supervises and coaches as well."

"It's an empowering thing for women not to feel like they have be skinny," Haberling said. "That they can be strong, capable and committed to different sports and their health."

Some of Haberling's athletes will participate in their first meet later this month. She'll have to wait a little longer for her next event; the world championships don't begin until Nov. 3.

"She does have a good shot at coming away with a gold medal," Jandreau said. "Which is super exciting."

"My hope for her is that she achieves everything that she wants to," Moldenhauer said. "And that she's able to compete for as long as she wants."

"Obviously, I would love to win my weight class," Haberling said. "But even just placing in the top three would be an ultra remarkable accomplishment. I'm also hoping to go to future world competitions in the years to come."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

