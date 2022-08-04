Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

Read on www.wect.com
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report....
WMBF
Authorities capture escapee in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina captured an escapee out of Robeson County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.
wfxb.com
North Myrtle Beach Officers Search for Armed Robbery Suspect
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a person of interest. The man seen in this picture is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Home Depot in the city. Anyone with information regarding this individual or his whereabouts is asked to call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline.
columbuscountynews.com
Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed
A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
cbs17
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
WECT
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
WMBF
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
whqr.org
Man found dead in New Hanover County detention center, Sheriff’s office turns investigation over to SBI
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Leon Goodwin was found dead on July 26. Goodwin had been at the county detention facility for about a week and a half. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is currently handling the investigation of Goodwin’s death. Officials with the...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in part of the Grand Strand are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened Thursday at The Home Depot located on Highway 17 North. Officials also...
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
wfxb.com
Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach
An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
wcti12.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
WMBF
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
The Post and Courier
Police investigate homicide in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Police are seeking homicide charges against a woman accused of shooting a man in North Myrtle Beach late last week. Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach at about 10:40 p.m. on July 28. He was admitted into intensive care at Grand Strand Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries at 12:22 p.m. on July 31, about three days after the incident.
QUICK ACTION SAVES TWO LIVES
ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.
1 shot outside of Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
WECT
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval. Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval. ‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks...
wfxb.com
North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded
The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
