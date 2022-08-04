ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

By WECT Staff
WECT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Authorities capture escapee in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina captured an escapee out of Robeson County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach Officers Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a person of interest. The man seen in this picture is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Home Depot in the city. Anyone with information regarding this individual or his whereabouts is asked to call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed

A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Shallotte, NC
County
Brunswick County, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach

Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Brunswick Co#Bcso#Detective Avery Hill
wfxb.com

Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach

An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wcti12.com

Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Police investigate homicide in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Police are seeking homicide charges against a woman accused of shooting a man in North Myrtle Beach late last week. Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach at about 10:40 p.m. on July 28. He was admitted into intensive care at Grand Strand Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries at 12:22 p.m. on July 31, about three days after the incident.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Bladen Journal

QUICK ACTION SAVES TWO LIVES

ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

1 shot outside of Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
LUMBERTON, NC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded

The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy