Augusta Free Press
Grants available to Virginia educators for agricultural learning
Educators interested in incorporating agricultural learning into their curricula can receive help from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s educator grants. With children farther removed than ever from farming and the sources of their food and fiber, AITC makes it a priority to provide educational experiences that help students gain a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.
Dominion Energy wins approval for $9.8B Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project
The State Corporation Commission has approved Dominion Energy Virginia’s proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, which when fully operational will be the largest offshore wind farm in North America. The project, consisting of 176 wind turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 megawatts, will be located approximately 27 miles off...
Hilton to upgrade headquarters in Northern Virginia, creating 350 new jobs
Hilton plans to create 350 new jobs at its headquarters in Fairfax County – and has plans to make significant upgrades to the facility in McLean. Hilton located its global headquarters in Virginia in 2009. The new jobs will be created over the next five years. Hilton currently employs approximately 800 team members at its headquarters.
Governor announces State Board for Community Colleges appointments
Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced his State Board for Community Colleges appointments. “We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community college board,” said Youngkin. “They will ensure our community colleges are fueling the talent and skill development that Virginia’s students, communities, and businesses need to thrive.
Bluestone Elementary: Dispensers reduce waste, encourage kids to drink more milk
Cartons aren’t the only way to deliver nutritious milk to growing students. Milk dispensers – like soda machines but for milk – have the potential to decrease school milk waste. Milk cartons make up about 50 percent of school trash volume, and students waste 30 percent of...
Virginia Cooperative Extension agents: Gardening may improve your mental health
Whether planting a small container garden on a patio or tending a large backyard vegetable plot, gardening offers positive health impacts that can advance the well-being of all Virginians. Molly Beardslee, an associate extension agent in Page County, and Kimberly Hoffman, an extension agent in Stafford County, recommend gardening as...
Shenandoah University chosen as partner for Amazon, benefits hourly employees
Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees pre-paid access to the academic offerings at SU. Shenandoah University, which offers more than 200 areas of study across six different schools, is the second four-year institution in Virginia to...
Tips on selecting the perfect Virginia-grown watermelon
Watermelons are grown throughout Virginia, but primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the state. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, the state’s farmers grew 773 acres of watermelon on 338 farms. When selecting a watermelon at a farm stand or in...
Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate sentenced for trafficking, assaulting corrections officer
An inmate being housed at Western Virginia Regional Jail who physically assaulted and pepper-sprayed a corrections officer while awaiting sentencing on federal drug charges was sentenced this week in federal court for both offenses. Michael Selvidge, 38, was sentenced this week to 110 months for possession with the intent to...
