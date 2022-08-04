ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Grants available to Virginia educators for agricultural learning

Educators interested in incorporating agricultural learning into their curricula can receive help from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s educator grants. With children farther removed than ever from farming and the sources of their food and fiber, AITC makes it a priority to provide educational experiences that help students gain a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Dominion Energy wins approval for $9.8B Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

The State Corporation Commission has approved Dominion Energy Virginia’s proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, which when fully operational will be the largest offshore wind farm in North America. The project, consisting of 176 wind turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 megawatts, will be located approximately 27 miles off...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Hilton to upgrade headquarters in Northern Virginia, creating 350 new jobs

Hilton plans to create 350 new jobs at its headquarters in Fairfax County – and has plans to make significant upgrades to the facility in McLean. Hilton located its global headquarters in Virginia in 2009. The new jobs will be created over the next five years. Hilton currently employs approximately 800 team members at its headquarters.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Governor announces State Board for Community Colleges appointments

Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced his State Board for Community Colleges appointments. “We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community college board,” said Youngkin. “They will ensure our community colleges are fueling the talent and skill development that Virginia’s students, communities, and businesses need to thrive.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah University chosen as partner for Amazon, benefits hourly employees

Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees pre-paid access to the academic offerings at SU. Shenandoah University, which offers more than 200 areas of study across six different schools, is the second four-year institution in Virginia to...
SHENANDOAH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tips on selecting the perfect Virginia-grown watermelon

Watermelons are grown throughout Virginia, but primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the state. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, the state’s farmers grew 773 acres of watermelon on 338 farms. When selecting a watermelon at a farm stand or in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Public Transit#Public Service#Commonwealth#Drpt
Augusta Free Press

Colorado Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in CO

The state of Colorado has been a gambling hub for many years now, however, online casinos are still considered the go-to for many Colorado poker players. Because there are so many different sites that openly invite players from this state to register, it’s important to find the best out there if you’re looking to enjoy the ultimate experience.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy