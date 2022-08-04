ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Al Tahoe hosts meet, greet neighborhood cleanup

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Al Tahoe neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, will host a meet and greet along with their annual neighborhood clean-up. Aug. 14 is the one-year anniversary of the Caldor Fire which reminds those in the Tahoe Basin of the very real dangers of wildfire. To be proactive many communities have become Firewise communities, like Al Tahoe.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Herman Marty

Herman Marty passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2022. He was born on May 13th, 1943 in the tiny mountain village of Alpthal, Switzerland. He emigrated to the United States in 1970 and found his life-long home in South Lake Tahoe until his passing. As a carpenter, he built many...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Things are coming together’: Brewery taking off in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Growing up in the farming and hospitality industries, David Renkert knew someday he would open up a place like the Tahoe National Brewing Company in Tahoe City. His experiences in those industries, plus a tour of duty in culinary school along with assisting in a...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Eddie Fajayan

Petty Officer First Class Steward Eddie Fajayan, 94, died peacefully in his South Lake Tahoe, CA home on July 29, 2022. A veteran decorated with the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Eddie was born on October 18, 1927 in San Felipe,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

IVGID sees positive results from limiting beach access

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — It’s been two months since the general improvement district Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt updates to Ordinance 7 in order to combat beach overcrowding following many complaints from local residents and so far results have been positive. IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village music teacher gets 2nd chance at Opera

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In 2019 local music teacher and owner of Village Music, Brad Perry, suffered the tragic unexpected death of his wife and mother of his children. Instead of flying to Italy to attend a prestigious training program for opera singers his wife was being care flighted to Renown to fight for her life. His opera career took a back seat when he became a single father.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Reverb Red

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Growing up in the ‘90’s, we didn’t have 10,000 craft breweries...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

No new sales taxes (Opinion)

Our City Council continues to push tax hikes on locals, avoiding any new taxes on tourists. At their last meeting, the council voted 4-0 to push a new 6% sales tax on cannabis. This November, I’m voting No on measure G — no new taxes on locals. This...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Alpine County hosts flooding emergency Town Hall Saturday

Alpine County officials are hosting a Town Hall meeting 10 a.m. Saturday to talk about the current state of the flooding emergency. The meeting will be conducted at the Alpine County Board of Supervisors chambers located at 99 Water St., Markleeville. Residents may also attend virtually at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85675523994. Mudslides isolated...
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Flash flood warning in effect for Tahoe, surrounding areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With more rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Greater Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley areas. “The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA

