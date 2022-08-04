The plastic crisis has deep corporate roots: To protect our planet, they need to be exposed

Read on phys.org
Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)
California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Phys.org
Changing lifestyles in response to the effects of climate change
Consumers should be adapting their behavior in a bid to save water during the ongoing dry weather, according to Cranfield University academics. Limiting the length of a shower or the amount of bathwater, not leaving taps running, and installing water saving devices (which many water companies offer for free) are all effective ways to make a difference.
Discovered in the deep: the snail with iron armour
A golden snail with a foot clad in iron scales seems like a creature from science fiction. But in a few remote spots of the Indian Ocean these snails are very real. “It looks like an armoured knight crawling around on the deep-sea floor,” says Julia Sigwart, a biologist at Frankfurt’s Senckenberg Research Institute and one of the only people to have seen a living scaly-foot snail (Chrysomallon squamiferum), also known as a sea pangolin.
Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
Phys.org
Worrying finding in California's climate initiative reveals problem with using forests to offset CO2 emissions
Researchers have found that California's forest carbon buffer pool, designed to ensure the durability of the state's multi-billion-dollar carbon offset program, is severely undercapitalized. The results show that, within the offset program's first 10 years, estimated carbon losses from wildfires have depleted at least 95% of the contributions set aside to protect against all fire risks over 100 years. This means that the buffer pool is unable to guarantee that credited forest carbon remains out of the atmosphere for at least 100 years. The results, published in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, illustrate that the program, one of the world's largest, is likely not meeting its set requirements.
Phys.org
Bonobos receive consolation from bystanders when producing 'baby-like' signals to express their emotional distress
Psychologists from Durham University, UK have found in their study that bonobos produce a variety of signals including "baby-like" signals to strategically display distress when they are attacked by other bonobos. The researchers carried out this study on two bonobo groups comprising over 40 bonobos at the Lola ya Bonobo...
Phys.org
Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise. The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
natureworldnews.com
Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment
Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
Phys.org
Why 'political will' isn't the magic bullet that can fix South Africa's energy crisis
South Africans gave a warm welcome to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement about a "set of actions" to respond to the energy crisis in the country. The plans involve steps to improve the performance of the power stations run by the power utility Eskom, the accelerated procurement of new energy capacity, and making it easier for businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar. The plan also envisages the fundamental transformation of the electricity sector.
Democrats’ Climate Deal Puts U.S. Emissions Goals In Reach, 3 Separate Studies Show
The historic spending package is also forecast to create up to 9 million new jobs, lower electricity bills and prevent thousands of premature deaths.
Phys.org
Extreme heat waves may be our new normal, thanks to climate change. Is the globe prepared?
Think the intense heat baking the nation and much of the world this summer seems like an apocalyptic blockbuster? Just wait for the sequel. Already occurring more often, heat waves are forecast to increase in potency and duration because of climate change, say scientists, who fear the globe is ill-prepared to handle the punishing toll.
I sold the rights to my Groove Armada songs to buy a farm – now I hope to revolutionise food production
On the way back from a gig 15 years ago, I read an article on the environmental consequences of food production. It made for sobering reading, and ended by saying: “If you don’t like the system, don’t depend on it.” I was inspired to transform our garden in France into a vegetable patch in a quest for self-sufficiency. This quickly escalated, and I ended up selling the rights to my songs with Groove Armada to buy a farm nearby. After 12 years in the agricultural school of hard knocks, what we learned there is now being applied on a National Trust farm near Swindon for which we were awarded the tenancy last year.
Phys.org
'Shouting distance': That's how close the Inflation Reduction Act would get US to its climate goals
Fires, heat waves, floods—the reality of climate change is front and center for millions of Americans. Yet among the downbeat of climate-related disasters, some hopeful news rang out last week with Democrats' surprise announcement of a bill designed to help the country meet its goals of curbing greenhouse gas emissions enough to help the planet avoid the worst projections of global warming.
Phys.org
Climate change makes some volcanic plumes less effective at reducing global temperatures
New analysis of ash clouds created from large volcanic eruptions shows the temporary cooling effects are changed as the environment becomes hotter. On 15 June 1991, the Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines erupted with a cataclysmic explosion so violent that the volcano collapsed in on itself. Its gas and ash cloud reached about 40 km into the air, and in the weeks that followed, the cloud entered the stratosphere and spread around the globe. During the next year, the average global temperature dropped by about 0.5 degrees Celsius.
Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer
A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
Phys.org
How can a cooperative-based organization of Indigenous fisheries foster resilience of declining stocks?
A recent study in Environmental Policy and Governance explored how a cooperative organization of various stakeholders can help foster the development of a coastal fisheries-dependent community without increasing the pressure on the resource it harvests. Using an example of northern shrimp Indigenous fisheries in eastern Québec, the work shows how...
natureworldnews.com
Novel Technology May Help Combat Climate Crisis
The climate catastrophe can be combated with new technologies. Scientists have developed cutting-edge technology that can be used to combat both climate change and the world's energy crises. Daring Study. Dr. Shafeer Kalathil of Northumbria University is one of the academics behind the initiative, which employs a chemical process to...
