Effective: 2022-08-07 05:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Rock County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Sioux Falls. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sioux Falls, Brandon, Valley Springs, Hills, Beaver Creek, Rowena, Corson and Ellis. Law enforcement reported vehicles stranded in flood waters in parts of northern and western Sioux Falls earlier this morning. In addition, the typical low-lying areas of Sioux Falls have also seen flooding this morning. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO