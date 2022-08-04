Move Tallahassee's summer walking series gathers at Lake Heritage Trail | Patterson

Move Tallahassee we will gather for a trek on the beautiful Lake Heritage Trail on Saturday as part of its summer series of outdoor walks.

Here are the details:

Where: J.R. Alford Greenway at 2500 Pedrick Road. This walk is an approximate round trip 4-mile walk from the entrance of Alford Greenway to the Piney Z parking lot and back. You also have the option to shorten the walk and turnaround at any point.

How: Directions to the Alford Greenway - traveling east on Mahan Drive (US 90) go approximately 2.9 miles past Capital Circle to the light at Pedrick Road. Take a right, you will go about 2.5 miles (through a red light and a roundabout) until Pedrick's dead end in the Alford Parking Lot.

Five reasons you want to join this walk:

1) We are starting early to beat the heat.

2) This is an opportunity to explore one of our best greenways and parks.

3) Walking with a group is a great way to check out our trails.

4) Move Tallahassee is a great way to exercise and meet people.

5) The history of this property. Over millennia, when the lakes drained, Native Americans hunted and gathered flint for tools and weapons on the lake bottom. In historic times farmers grazed cattle and planted crops in the fertile lake soil. Two dams constructed around 1950 divided the lake into three sections, Upper Lafayette continues to be a wet prairie, Piney Z Lake is a 200 acre open water lake, and Lower Lafayette resembles a cypress-covered Louisiana bayou.

Description - Alford Arm Greenway is an 865 acre park at the end of Pedrick Road in east Tallahassee. This Move walk includes a cool connection over the CSX railroad tracks between Lafayette Heritage Trail Park and J.R. Alford Greenway.

This is a beautiful huge wooden and steel bridge that blends with nature. This walkway cuts through the tree tops and provides incredible views of Lake Lafayette and its surroundings. It is as if you have traveled hundreds of miles north to North Georgia or the Carolinas. Here you can see bald eagles, gators, and other wildlife on and around Lake Lafayette.

We look forward to great weather and connecting with lots of our friends.

To sign up for email notifications of future walks, go to meetup.com and join the Move. Tallahassee group.

So I urge you to grab a friend or family member, or come solo, come out, walk and celebrate our great outdoors with us

Are you in?

Contact Gregg Patterson – Move Tallahassee at greggbpatterson@gmail.com.

