Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the near future. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Getty Images
  • OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed.
  • The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter.
  • Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.

OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vowed to deliver a "significant increase" in oil output should the world face a supply crunch this winter, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The two countries could deliver "significantly more," sources added, but only if the supply crisis worsened in the coming months.

"With possibly no gas in Europe this winter, with a potential price cap on Russian oil sales in the New Year, we can't be throwing every barrel on the market at the moment," a sources told the outlet.

In July, sources told the Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia is close to maxing out its oil production capacity as it is already near its limit. The issues stem from maintenance needs, production slowdowns at some fields, and issues with pressure levels.

But the recent announcement reverses those issues after sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC members hold as much as 2.7 million barrels per day of spare production capacity.

"The only time we can prove we have more spare capacity is when it comes to a long-lasting crisis," sources said.

Saudi Arabia is OPEC's biggest producer, with roughly 10.6 million barrels per day of production in July, according to data from the group, while the UAE is the third-largest after Iraq, with production of around 3.1 million barrels per day.

A global energy crisis kicked off by Russia's war with Ukraine which has subsequently squeezed supply has left countries worried about their winter supply. Europe in particular has been fearful that Russia will completely cut off gas supply to the region in response to Western sanctions.

Germany specifically is hurting from the effects of the energy crisis causing leaders to draw up emergency plans to save up on gas before the colder months hit.

In response to a tight oil market, OPEC+ announced in its latest meeting it would increase daily output by 100,000 barrels per day in September causing oil prices to move upwards above $100,45 a barrel on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.4% at $95.38 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude was down 1%, below $90 a barrel for the first time since late February.

John Chandler
2d ago

Biden will make sure the price of gas remains high to force Americans to buy their EV cars which the politicians are major stock holders using their entrusted power to fleece Americans of our ability to save for a comfortable retirement

Darrell Hackworth
2d ago

funny when Trump was in office none of this mess was going on. America has enough oil to take care of America but this anti American administration wants to eliminate the middle class

Josh Beardsley
2d ago

For the record, because nobody wants the truth. The USA was the #1 oil producing nation in 2021. It was the USA's 2nd highest oil production year being beat out by 2019. The USA was a net oil exporter in 2021 for the 2nd time in history. US oil production in 2020 maintained previous levels even though US oil consumption hit a low not seen since 1995. We, along with every other oil producing nation, had a surplus of oil due to the low global demand. Supply exceeded demand and crashed the prices. In April of 2020, a certain President signed an agreement with Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day or 10% of the global production. There were proud Tweets about it. They haven't resumed their pre-agreement production levels keeping global supply down and oil prices up.

