Washington, DC, beset by violent crime, turns to prison inmates for help: 'Subject matter experts'

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Homan slams Mayor Bowser, Mayor Adams for immigration hypocrisy and 'out-of-control crime' in sanctuary cities
Retired acting ICE director Tom Homan responded to Democratic leaders criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott over migrant buses by highlighting the hypocrisy over immigration and sanctuary cities. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Homan argued Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are not doing "everything they can" to make sanctuary cities safe and apply pressure on the Biden administration to address border security.
Feds seek 8-year prison term for former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol
In a court filing Thursday, Aug. 4, prosecutors say former Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Reuters criticized for article stating fatal Washington, D.C., lightning strike offers 'climate warning'
Reuters is being criticized by social media users for an article stating the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people offers a "climate warning." "Scientists say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving three people dead and one other in critical condition," the Reuters article states.
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
Virginia Police Officer to be Sentenced for January 6th
WMUR.com
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
WASHINGTON (AP) — A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House. A third victim was pronounced dead Friday evening, and one other is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75,...
Washington Examiner
Abbott begins busing illegal immigrants to NYC after Mayor Adams gaffe
The state of Texas has expanded its operation of busing illegal immigrants released at the border, adding New York City to its list of destinations in an effort to put pressure on sanctuary city Democrats — especially Mayor Eric Adams. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Friday that the first...
Officer Shot Dead During Baton Training Session at D.C. Library
A woman died after being shot during a baton training session for special police officers in a Washington, D.C. library on Thursday, cops said. The wounded special officer, 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, was found “unconscious and not breathing” when first responders arrived at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. A retired D.C. police lieutenant, Jesse Porter, was instructing a class on how to use an extended baton when tragedy struck, Chief Robert Contee said. Unnamed sources close to the investigation say the trainer drew a pistol to demonstrate how quickly it could be done and fired a single shot, hitting the victim in the chest, NBC Washington reports. Six others were in the conference room at the time, including other library police officers, but only Manyan was struck. Homicide detectives were looking into why the instructor had live ammunition. “I don’t have answers as to why the live firearm was in a... baton training,” Contee said. “I don’t have those answers for you right now.” Special police officers are contracted to guard buildings and are certified by D.C. Porter, 58, retired from the force in 2020 after 33 years, his LinkedIn says. He has since worked as the CEO of a tactical training company that is contracted by law enforcement agencies. Manyan, who lived in Maryland, was a former employee of FedEx and Arby’s, her LinkedIn profile said.
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence. A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street...
D.C. Man Pleads Guilty to Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with several carjackings in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Wednesday. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Borum...
fox5dc.com
Pentagon turns down Bowser's request for National Guard help
WASHINGTON - The Department of Defense is denying Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the D.C. National guard to step in and help with the migrant crisis in the District. "When the Mayor of the District says she or he needs in the past or in the future – needs the D.C. National Guard to support the safe operation of our city, we expect fair consideration," Bowser said.
Man arrested on hate crime charges in church vandalism
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month, when a racist slur was found on the church's doors before a food distribution one morning.Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property in the most recent incident. Police identified him after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.He was arrested Friday and was later released on his recognizance, the news release said.Police have not determined whether he was involved in the vandalism incident last month."I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities," County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
D.C. Stabbing Leaves One Man Injured
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left...
WJLA
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Body camera footage released following Northwest DC shooting involving police officer
WASHINGTON — After a DC Police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend, authorities released the body-worn camera footage of the incident. The shooting happened before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that two dark-colored vehicles were headed northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest when they opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street Northwest.
'He had intent to kill' | Sister of man killed by DC Police criticizes the actions of the officer that fatally shot her brother
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
