Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken

The prospect of ‘Super Sunday’ turned sour after semi-final defeats for England’s netball and cricket teams, while Scotland’s Jake Wightman had to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Saturday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the penultimate day of the Games.Netball no-goEngland’s defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title came to an end in a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front and although they briefly clawed back the deficit to four points, they could not penetrate the Diamonds, for whom...

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO