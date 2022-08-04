ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Judge sets new trial date in Gillum, Lettman-Hicks conspiracy and fraud case

By Julie Montanaro
WCTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Jury weighs guilt of wealthy dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari

A jury is weighing the guilt of a wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart on a 2016 African safari trip, so he could be with his longtime mistress. The stakes are high for 67-year-old Lawrence Rudolph, who will face a possible death penalty if the panel of six men and six women vote to convict him of murdering Bianca Rudolph – his wife of 34 years.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
extratv

Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

On Monday, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her wire fraud case!. Last year, Shah was “charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
HeySoCal

Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme

The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Maddox
Person
Andrew Gillum
The Independent

Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison

The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder.Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won't be safe in a Georgia state prison system...
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Fbi Investigation#New Trial#Florida Gubernatorial#Woul
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Puerto Rican Governor Arrested for Bribery Scheme, Feds Say

Wanda Vázquez, who served as Puerto Rico’s governor from August 2019 to 2021, has been arrested in a bribery scheme spanning seven months during her time in office, federal officials said Thursday. Vázquez allegedly accepted a bribe in exchange for replacing Puerto Rico’s financial commissioner, who was investigating a bank owner for unreported transactions, with someone of the bank owner’s choosing, according to the Justice Department. The bank owner and others paid her political consultants more than $300,000 to help finance her 2020 campaign, the Justice Department said. When Vázquez lost to current Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the bank owner then attempted to bribe the new governor with a similar deal in order to end an audit of his bank, but Pierluisi didn’t go for the offer. Vázquez’s charges, which signify the first time a former Puerto Rican leader has been federally charged, include counts for conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud. She faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted.Read it at Associated Press
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for ‘Graphic’ Emailed Threats Against Dr. Fauci, His Family, and Others

A man who pleaded guilty in May to threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family has been sentenced to federal prison time for those emailed death threats — and more. Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., a 56-year-old man from Snowshoe, West Virginia also targeted then-NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Rachel Levine, formerly Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health and currently Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Exhibits attached to the sentencing memo show that the defendant sent transphobic and antisemitic emails to Levine, a transgender woman, prosecutors said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy