Judge sets new trial date in Gillum, Lettman-Hicks conspiracy and fraud case

Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida — but this time in a prison uniform
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida, though under far different circumstances than her previous time as lady of the house at ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Jury weighs guilt of wealthy dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari
A jury is weighing the guilt of a wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart on a 2016 African safari trip, so he could be with his longtime mistress. The stakes are high for 67-year-old Lawrence Rudolph, who will face a possible death penalty if the panel of six men and six women vote to convict him of murdering Bianca Rudolph – his wife of 34 years.
Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case
On Monday, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her wire fraud case!. Last year, Shah was “charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”
Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme
The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell goes to low-security Florida prison offering yoga, Pilates
NEW YORK – Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, returning to the same state but a far cry from the posh lifestyle she had when she committed some of her crimes.
Feds charge 36 in alleged health care fraud schemes totaling $1.2 billion
Washington — The Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against three dozen people who are accused of orchestrating health care fraud schemes across the country, with laboratory owners and company executives among those accused of ordering unnecessary or fraudulent medical tests and equipment worth $1.2 billion. The defendants are...
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder.Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won't be safe in a Georgia state prison system...
29 alleged gang members plead guilty to $1M fraud scheme in California
Twenty-nine people associated with criminal street gangs in California face a combined 86 years in prison after pleading guilty to a $1 million fraud scheme, prosecutors said Friday. In a news release, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the gangs, known as the Bully Boys and the CoCo Boys, allegedly...
musictimes.com
Mystikal Staying in Jail: Judge Denied Against Bond Because of THIS Obvious Reason
Following his arrest last Sunday, Mystikal was denied bond recently by a Louisiana judge. Last Sunday, the rapper was accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The presiding judge that ruled over Mystikal's arrest has made it apparent that the...
Ex-Puerto Rican Governor Arrested for Bribery Scheme, Feds Say
Wanda Vázquez, who served as Puerto Rico’s governor from August 2019 to 2021, has been arrested in a bribery scheme spanning seven months during her time in office, federal officials said Thursday. Vázquez allegedly accepted a bribe in exchange for replacing Puerto Rico’s financial commissioner, who was investigating a bank owner for unreported transactions, with someone of the bank owner’s choosing, according to the Justice Department. The bank owner and others paid her political consultants more than $300,000 to help finance her 2020 campaign, the Justice Department said. When Vázquez lost to current Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the bank owner then attempted to bribe the new governor with a similar deal in order to end an audit of his bank, but Pierluisi didn’t go for the offer. Vázquez’s charges, which signify the first time a former Puerto Rican leader has been federally charged, include counts for conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud. She faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted.Read it at Associated Press
BET
Florida Woman Charged With Running Ponzi Scheme Targeting Haitian-Americans
A Florida woman of Haitian descent was charged on July 26 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for using a “Ponzi-like” scheme to swindle 80 investors out of approximately $900,000, the SEC announced. According to the allegations, Alexandra Robert, 23, of Palm Beach County and two companies...
Man who threatened to kill Fauci sentenced to three years in federal prison
A West Virginia man who sent emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other federal officials with threats to harm or even kill them has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for ‘Graphic’ Emailed Threats Against Dr. Fauci, His Family, and Others
A man who pleaded guilty in May to threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family has been sentenced to federal prison time for those emailed death threats — and more. Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., a 56-year-old man from Snowshoe, West Virginia also targeted then-NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Rachel Levine, formerly Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health and currently Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Exhibits attached to the sentencing memo show that the defendant sent transphobic and antisemitic emails to Levine, a transgender woman, prosecutors said.
