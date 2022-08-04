ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KEKB

25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa

By Wes Adams
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kekbfm.com

Comments / 4

Related
K99

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great

It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
99.9 KEKB

Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado

Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Colorado#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Guide#Things To Do#Aspen#Grand Valley#Crags Crest
95 Rock KKNN

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Here's a list of weekend rain totals from eastern Colorado

Pockets of heavy rain hit parts of eastern Colorado over the weekend with some two day totals topping two inches. The following data comes from the CoCoRaHS network of volunteer observers and a few CBS4 Weather Watchers.3.14" - Simla (5.3 miles SSE) 2.67" - Model (5.6 miles E)2.24" - Walsenburg (3.3 miles SW)2.23" - La Junta (17.5 miles S)2.07" - McClave (4 miles W)2.05" - Karval (0.9 miles NNW)2.03" - Broomfield (2.2 miles SE)1.80" - Denver (3.2 miles SSE)1.80" - Kittredge (0.3 miles NW)1.76" - Colorado Springs (14.9 miles N)1.76" - Commerce City (CBS4 Weather Watcher)1.75" - Westcliffe (0.4 miles ESE)1.74"...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know

Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy