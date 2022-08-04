25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa

Read on kekbfm.com
Related
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Win Awesome Prizes When You Take A Friend Hunting in Colorado
If you're looking to learn an exciting new skill in Colorado, why not try hunting?. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there is a fun new contest with amazing prizes for Coloradans that want to learn or teach someone else to hunt. Let's Get Hunting in...
Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great
It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado
Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Near Colorado's oldest town, new trails represent bigger dream
East of the little town of San Luis in southern Colorado, the sage fields suddenly give way to a steep, creek-fed canyon topped by beaver ponds and meadows near 10,000 feet, overlooking the Sangre de Cristo peaks. It’s been a place locally known as Rito Seco. Over the years, some...
‘Flashes of Fire': Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Junction Colorado
An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport Saturday night. Plane Lands In Grand Junction With Possible Mechanical Issue. A plane traveling from Dallas/Fort Worth to Salt Lake was diverted to Grand Junction for what the airlines called a "possible mechanical issue."...
Story Behind ‘Ghost Bike’ Memorial For Grand Junction Bicyclist
If you drive past the intersection of 7th Street and Mesa Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado, you'll spot a white bicycle on the northeast corner. What's the message behind this "ghost bike" memorial?. Cyclist Killed In Accident on August 3, 2022. The memorial is for Grand Junction's Douglas Sorter, a...
3 Reasons to Share Your Artwork at Grand Junction’s Comic Con
Once again, you have an opportunity to get your artwork in front of the public with Mesa County Libraries Comic Con Juried Art Show. If you or someone you know is an aspiring artist with a flair for comics, this might just be your event. Mesa County Libraries will host...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Breaking the Bank: The 5 Most Expensive Places for Renters in Colorado
It seems the price of homes in Colorado is steadily increasing and renters are trying their hardest to stretch their dollars. According to new data compiled by LawnLove, 5 metro areas in Colorado made the national listing of 2022’s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent. Big Cities Can Mean...
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
It's peak produce season in Colorado!: Where to find the best summer staples
(Denver, Colo) It’s showtime for Colorado’s produce, with juicy, sweet Palisade peaches and tender ears of Olathe sweet corn making their cameos on local restaurant menus and in the produce section at your grocery store.
Here's a list of weekend rain totals from eastern Colorado
Pockets of heavy rain hit parts of eastern Colorado over the weekend with some two day totals topping two inches. The following data comes from the CoCoRaHS network of volunteer observers and a few CBS4 Weather Watchers.3.14" - Simla (5.3 miles SSE) 2.67" - Model (5.6 miles E)2.24" - Walsenburg (3.3 miles SW)2.23" - La Junta (17.5 miles S)2.07" - McClave (4 miles W)2.05" - Karval (0.9 miles NNW)2.03" - Broomfield (2.2 miles SE)1.80" - Denver (3.2 miles SSE)1.80" - Kittredge (0.3 miles NW)1.76" - Colorado Springs (14.9 miles N)1.76" - Commerce City (CBS4 Weather Watcher)1.75" - Westcliffe (0.4 miles ESE)1.74"...
Westword
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
skyhinews.com
Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis
The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
skyhinews.com
Why the Forest Service did not take all the water rights when it acquired Sweetwater Lake, Colorado’s newest state park
SWEETWATER LAKE — When the U.S. Forest Service acquired Sweetwater Lake in 2021, the agency did not pick up all the water rights associated with the property that is slated for development as Colorado’s newest state park. The Conservation Fund, which acquired the property in 2020, retained water...
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4