AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO